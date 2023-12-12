EXCERPTS OF UP/RIGHT Comes to the New York Public Library With a Post-Performance Discussion

New York Public Library (NYPL) Bronx Library Center is excited to present an "Excerpts of Up/right" showing followed by Davalois Fearon Dance post-performance discussion at 6 PM Wednesday, December 13th, in the Bronx Library Center's Auditorium.

"Up/right" is a dance piece that features Fearon's "gymnastic and natural" choreography (Mary Cargill, DanceViewTimes) and original music by Mike McGinnis. It aims to integrate her research on African diasporic dance forms and her professional concert dance career as a master's level academic concert-trained artist. "Up/right" is a part of the "Finding Herstory Project," a series of solos and group works that look at how cross-cultural movements, mainly stemming from the African diaspora, play a role in the development of contemporary dance and celebrate the forms that helped build American dance, often without acknowledgment or credit.

The project includes the 2021 Stephen Petronio Company Bloodlines(future) Program commission of the first work in the project "Finding Herstory," which uncovered the roots of Fearon's unique choreographic expression and highlighted her Afro-Jamaican dance background. "KERNEL" is the second solo in the series, a ritualistic solo influenced by nature and the Afro-Jamaica spiritual singing, drumming, and dancing practice Kumina. "Herstories" is a trio that features "Excerpts of Finding Herstory," "Excerpts of esto de jugar a la vida" by Tess Montoya, inspired by the rhythm and music of Ampara Ochoa, and "Excerpts of GYAL" by Careitha Davis. "GYAL" revolves around narratives, research, and conversations with Caribbean women living in America and struggling with what is 'moral' and what is 'unbecoming' regarding the sexual objectivation of women displayed during Carnival. Both "esto de jugar a la vida" and " GYAL" are a part of the 2022 Davalois Fearon Dance Commission Initiative. "Up/right" is the fourth work in the project, and it has both solo and group sections.

Audience members are invited to stay for a post-performance discussion about Fearon's choreographic process, the research that went into developing "Excerpts of Up/right," and the overarching "Finding Herstory" project. The discussion will include dance demonstrations, videos, and an invitation for audience participation in exploring some basic Afro-Jamican movement vocabulary.

Visit www.NYPL-DFD-Upright.eventbrite.com to RSVP and learn more. Click the following links for more information on Davalois Fearon Dance, "Up/right," "Finding Herstory," and The Bronx Library Center.