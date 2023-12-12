EXCERPTS OF UP/RIGHT Comes to the New York Public Library With a Post-Performance Discussion

The event is at 6 PM Wednesday, December 13th, in the Bronx Library Center's Auditorium.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 3 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

EXCERPTS OF UP/RIGHT Comes to the New York Public Library With a Post-Performance Discussion

New York Public Library (NYPL) Bronx Library Center is excited to present an "Excerpts of Up/right" showing followed by Davalois Fearon Dance post-performance discussion at 6 PM Wednesday, December 13th, in the Bronx Library Center's Auditorium.

"Up/right" is a dance piece that features Fearon's "gymnastic and natural" choreography (Mary Cargill, DanceViewTimes) and original music by Mike McGinnis. It aims to integrate her research on African diasporic dance forms and her professional concert dance career as a master's level academic concert-trained artist. "Up/right" is a part of the "Finding Herstory Project," a series of solos and group works that look at how cross-cultural movements, mainly stemming from the African diaspora, play a role in the development of contemporary dance and celebrate the forms that helped build American dance, often without acknowledgment or credit.

The project includes the 2021 Stephen Petronio Company Bloodlines(future) Program commission of the first work in the project "Finding Herstory," which uncovered the roots of Fearon's unique choreographic expression and highlighted her Afro-Jamaican dance background. "KERNEL" is the second solo in the series, a ritualistic solo influenced by nature and the Afro-Jamaica spiritual singing, drumming, and dancing practice Kumina. "Herstories" is a trio that features "Excerpts of Finding Herstory," "Excerpts of esto de jugar a la vida" by Tess Montoya, inspired by the rhythm and music of Ampara Ochoa, and "Excerpts of GYAL" by Careitha Davis. "GYAL" revolves around narratives, research, and conversations with Caribbean women living in America and struggling with what is 'moral' and what is 'unbecoming' regarding the sexual objectivation of women displayed during Carnival. Both "esto de jugar a la vida" and " GYAL" are a part of the 2022 Davalois Fearon Dance Commission Initiative. "Up/right" is the fourth work in the project, and it has both solo and group sections.

Audience members are invited to stay for a post-performance discussion about Fearon's choreographic process, the research that went into developing "Excerpts of Up/right," and the overarching "Finding Herstory" project. The discussion will include dance demonstrations, videos, and an invitation for audience participation in exploring some basic Afro-Jamican movement vocabulary.

Visit www.NYPL-DFD-Upright.eventbrite.com to RSVP and learn more. Click the following links for more information on Davalois Fearon Dance, "Up/right," "Finding Herstory," and The Bronx Library Center.




RELATED STORIES

1
Rockefeller Studios Opens Props and Puppetry Studio, The Rock Shop, to Outside Organizatio Photo
Rockefeller Studios Opens Props and Puppetry Studio, The Rock Shop, to Outside Organizations

Rockefeller Studios has announced that The Rock Shop, a leading props and puppet production studio with years of expertise and over 1,500 items created for a slate of international productions, is making its service available to outside organizations.   

2
Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SILK Photo
Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SILK

'SILK' A New Musical receives an industry reading. Press release announces the upcoming presentation of the musical.

3
Video: Timothée Chalamet Would Like to Bring His WONKA Role to Broadway Photo
Video: Timothée Chalamet Would Like to Bring His WONKA Role to Broadway

Timothée Chalamet revealed that he would potentially be interested in bringing his Wonka role to Broadway!

4
Harriet Sansom Harris Joins the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores! Photo
Harriet Sansom Harris Joins the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores!

Harriet Sansom Harris is joining the cast of Once Upon A Mattress at New York City Center Encores! next year. Playing the role of Queen Aggravain, Harris reunites with Sutton Foster, who she previously starred alongside of in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

More Hot Stories For You

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In TheatersWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending UpBroadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending Up
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show InterviewTHE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show Interview

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
SPAMALOT

Recommended For You