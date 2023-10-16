EPPY Presents: AZTEC TWO-STEP 2.0 At Roslyn's Cellar

Event happening on Fri Oct 20 at Roslyn's Cellar.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

EPPY Presents: AZTEC TWO-STEP 2.0 At Roslyn's Cellar

On Fri Oct 20, EPPY Presents: Click Here happening at Roslyn's Cellar 1221 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576.

Aztec Two-Step 2.0 is featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Petit & Friends. See it was like this... The story of Aztec Two-Step is intertwined with the history of folk/rock music in America. Originating from a chance meeting in 1971 at an "open mic night" in Boston, Rex Fowler & Neal Shulman went on to record four albums on Elektra and RCA Records that helped usher the music of the 60's into the 1970's and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the musical genre.

Since Neal retired in 2018, Rex and his wife Dodie Pettit, an accomplished musician and an original cast member of The Phantom of the Opera, are now the heart and soul of ATS 2.0. Together, with members of their new ensemble, they continue to expand and explore the band's musical legacy with fan favorites, forgotten gems and outstanding new original compositions.

Schedule of Events

Fri Oct 20

Click Here

Fri Oct 27

The Dictators

Fri Nov 03

Roomful of Blues

Sat Nov 11

ERIC ANDERSEN

Sun Nov 12

JIM MESSINA

Thurs Nov 16

Pete Mancini/Jeff Lanahan

Fri Nov 17

Water Colors - Smooth Jazz

Sat Nov 18

Jeff "Skunk" Baxter

Fri Dec 01

Vonda Shepard

Sun Dec 03

Screaming Orphans

Fri Dec 08

Rico Monaco Band & Special Guest Tito Puente, Jr.

*At The Metropolitan in Glen Cove

Sat Jan 13

Lenny Michelle Blues Band

Thurs Jan 18

Four Way Street (CSNY Tribute)

Sat Jan 20

Long Island Rhythm Experience (LIRX)

Fri Jan 26

Bowie Station

Fri Jan 27

Absolutely Adele

Sat Feb 03

Livingston Taylor

Sun Apr 07

JUST SIXTIES

Sun Apr 21

Stackabones

For more information visit www.mfpproductions.com or call (516) 580-0887




