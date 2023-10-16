EPPY Presents: AZTEC TWO-STEP 2.0 At Roslyn's Cellar

Event happening on Fri Oct 20 at Roslyn's Cellar.
On Fri Oct 20, EPPY Presents: Click Here happening at Roslyn's Cellar 1221 Old Northern Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576.
Aztec Two-Step 2.0 is featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Petit & Friends. See it was like this... The story of Aztec Two-Step is intertwined with the history of folk/rock music in America. Originating from a chance meeting in 1971 at an "open mic night" in Boston, Rex Fowler & Neal Shulman went on to record four albums on Elektra and RCA Records that helped usher the music of the 60's into the 1970's and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the musical genre.
Since Neal retired in 2018, Rex and his wife Dodie Pettit, an accomplished musician and an original cast member of The Phantom of the Opera, are now the heart and soul of ATS 2.0. Together, with members of their new ensemble, they continue to expand and explore the band's musical legacy with fan favorites, forgotten gems and outstanding new original compositions.
Fri Oct 20
Fri Oct 27
Fri Nov 03
Sat Nov 11
Sun Nov 12
Thurs Nov 16
Fri Nov 17
Sat Nov 18
Fri Dec 01
Sun Dec 03
Fri Dec 08
Rico Monaco Band & Special Guest Tito Puente, Jr.
*At The Metropolitan in Glen Cove
Sat Jan 13
Thurs Jan 18
Four Way Street (CSNY Tribute)
Sat Jan 20
Long Island Rhythm Experience (LIRX)
Fri Jan 26
Fri Jan 27
Sat Feb 03
Sun Apr 07
Sun Apr 21
For more information visit www.mfpproductions.com or call (516) 580-0887
