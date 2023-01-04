EPIC: THE TROY SAGA Passes 3 Million Streams in First Week of Release

EPIC: The Troy Saga, the first in a series of concept albums from the new musical by Jorge Rivera-Herrans, has surpassed 3 million streams in its first week of release. The musical EP was released on Christmas Day and has already racked up a multitude of listeners across platforms.

The EP debuts on the Billboard Cast Album Chart at No. 2 right behind Hamilton, and the song Warrior of the Mind featured at No. 9 on Spotify's Top Songs Debut USA Chart.

The album was also the No. 1 Soundtrack Album on iTunes the day of its release and the No. 4 Album in all genres surpassing Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas, Taylor Swift's Midnights, and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

The musical is a viral hit on social media with over 70 million views and 480,000 followers on TikTok, and an active Discord fan community of over 17,000 people and growing.

The musical, maintaining its ancient Greece setting but with modern influences, tells the classic tale of Odysseus' 20-year journey to return home to his family in Ithaca while being challenged by Gods, monsters, and the elements.

EPIC's fully sung-through 40-song contemporary score spans a range of musical genres including pop, electronic, rock, orchestral, and world music. EPIC: The Troy Saga is the first in a series of 9 albums set to be released, the next of which, EPIC: The Cyclops Saga will be available on January 27, 2023.

The cast of EPIC: The Troy Saga consists of Teagan Earley as Athena, Steven Dookie as Polites, Luke Holt as Zeus, Armando Julián as Eurylochus, and Rivera-Herrans as Odysseus.

The EPIC ensemble is made up of Drew Arisco, Alessandra Casanova, John Coons, Michael Fisher, Graham Hancock, Leah Platt, Fernanda Sardaneta, Erica Spondike, and Keith Weiss.

The album was recorded at Estudio 13 (Mexico City, Mexico), Quad Studios (New York, NY) and JP Warner Sound (Los Angeles, CA). Isai Araujo and Daniel Kaiser are the recording engineers along with JP Warner who is also mixing and mastering the album.

EPIC: The Troy Saga is produced and distributed by BRP Records, a new record company led by Tony-nominated producer Blair Russell that releases cast and concept albums from new music-centric theatrical projects and emerging artists. Prior projects include the concept album of new musical For Tonight by Shenelle Salcido and Spencer Williams available on all streaming platforms now.

ABOUT JORGE RIVERA-HERRANS

Raised in Dorado, Puerto Rico, Jorge Miguel Rivera-Herrans (nicknamed "Jay") is an artist dedicated to perfecting the craft of storytelling. His non-traditional approach to songwriting, which includes pulling inspiration from seemingly dissonant mediums, allows him to create works of art for any audience. Jorge's greatest inspirations come from video games and animation. In his stories, he aims to emulate the addictive sense of progression often seen in video games. He aims to write stories with larger than life themes and characters.His current project is the upcoming Odyssey-inspired musical EPIC. https://www.jayherrans.com

Blair Russell is a producer, developer, supporter, and lover of theater and live performance whose experience ranges from fringe festivals to Broadway shows. His most recent projects include the Tony-nominated Slave Play by Jeremy O. Harris, Lizard Boy by Justin Huertas, and the new musicals For Tonight and EPIC. As Co-founder of Resounding he produces live immersive entertainment. He is currently Co-President of the Board of New York Theatre Barn, Vice Chair of the Board of The New Harmony Project, and a member of the Board of Trustees of Goodspeed Musicals. Blair has been a guest speaker/artist at a number of institutions including the University of Maryland, University of North Carolina Greensboro, Walnut Hill School for the Performing Arts, and the York School in Monterey, CA. He was also a visiting lecturer for the semester long Atelier program at Princeton University where he collaborated with composer Georgia Stitt on her oratorio The Circling Universe. He is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, with a BFA in Technical Theatre/Stage Management. www.blairrussell.net