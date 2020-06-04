EMPATHY CONCERT: I CAN'T BREATHE Adds Wallace Smith, Eden Espinosa, Telly Leung & Melinda Doolittle

"I Can't Breathe.." is the focus of a live, virtual, one-hour Empathy Concert event hosted by Elliott Masie on Friday, June 5th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT.

Featuring Wallace Smith (Actor - Hamilton and Lion King), Eden Espinosa (Actress - Wicked and Rent), Melinda Doolittle (American Idol), & Telly Leung (Co-Host and Actor - Aladdin and Glee), this virtual event is for everyone, from music fans to business and corporate learning leaders from around the world.

In "I Can't Breathe.." Empathy Concert, Host Elliott Masie will address Empathy from learning and business groups as organizations face the racial injustices in our communities and workplaces. "Empathy" will feature learning leaders and Broadway stars, providing perspectives, songs, and interactive polls.

"Empathy" will focus on the important role for learning and business leaders right now! Empathy that is authentic is a key tool in moving to the next chapters of our lives, society, and organizations. This will be an experience that will move you and your colleagues as words, perceptions, and songs bring us together in a key discussion.

Reserve a Space:

Empathy!

"I Can't Breathe..."

Friday, June 5th - 4 pm to 5 pm EDT

https://www.masie.com/empathy605

There is no fee to participate! Join live via Zoom this Friday, June 5th from 4 pm - 5 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You