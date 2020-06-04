EMPATHY CONCERT: I CAN'T BREATHE Adds Wallace Smith, Eden Espinosa, Telly Leung & Melinda Doolittle
"I Can't Breathe.." is the focus of a live, virtual, one-hour Empathy Concert event hosted by Elliott Masie on Friday, June 5th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT.
Featuring Wallace Smith (Actor - Hamilton and Lion King), Eden Espinosa (Actress - Wicked and Rent), Melinda Doolittle (American Idol), & Telly Leung (Co-Host and Actor - Aladdin and Glee), this virtual event is for everyone, from music fans to business and corporate learning leaders from around the world.
In "I Can't Breathe.." Empathy Concert, Host Elliott Masie will address Empathy from learning and business groups as organizations face the racial injustices in our communities and workplaces. "Empathy" will feature learning leaders and Broadway stars, providing perspectives, songs, and interactive polls.
"Empathy" will focus on the important role for learning and business leaders right now! Empathy that is authentic is a key tool in moving to the next chapters of our lives, society, and organizations. This will be an experience that will move you and your colleagues as words, perceptions, and songs bring us together in a key discussion.
Reserve a Space:
Empathy!
"I Can't Breathe..."
Friday, June 5th - 4 pm to 5 pm EDT
https://www.masie.com/empathy605
There is no fee to participate! Join live via Zoom this Friday, June 5th from 4 pm - 5 pm Eastern Time. There is a 3,000-person limit.
|
Donations
|
Arts Orgs
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Progress is being made in the world of musical theatre today, as OnStage Blog's Chris Peterson reports that Hairspray creator Marc Shaiman and Scott W... (read more)
Chris Trousdale, Former Member of DREAM STREET Who Began Career on Broadway, Has Died at 34
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and musicians Chris Trousdale has passed away. TMZ has reported that he passed away due to COVID-19. He... (read more)
Lea Michele Responds to Being Called Out for Behavior on GLEE Set- 'We Can All Grow and Change...'
Lea has now issued an apology in response. 'I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,' says Michele. 'We can all grow and chan... (read more)
Amber Riley Responds to Lea Michele Drama With 'I Don't Give a S---. People Are Out Here Dying'
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Lea Michele is under fire by various people who have worked with her on stage and screen over the years. The late... (read more)
PETER PAN LIVE!, Starring Allison Williams, Christopher Walken, Kelli O'Hara, Taylor Louderman, and More, Will Be Broadcast Online
Peter Pan Live! will be broadcast online as part of The Shows Must Go On! The show will launch this Friday at 2pm EDT (7pm BST) and be available for 4... (read more)
VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Performs a Tiny Desk Concert
Cast members from Hadestown united for a Tiny Desk Concert, hosted by NPR! The concert was filmed back in March, but has just been released.... (read more)