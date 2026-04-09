ELEMENTS OF WONDER: WHEN NATURE BECOMES ART To Open At South Street Seaport Museum

ELEMENTS OF WONDER: WHEN NATURE BECOMES ART, which will open on Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at South Street Seaport Museum, on the cobblestone streets in front of the Museum at 207–211 Water Street in New York City. The outdoor exhibition will feature works by Australian conservation and nature photographer Jon McCormack.

Presented in partnership with Photoville, the exhibition will showcase selections from McCormack’s decade-long environmental photography project spanning five continents. The large-scale photographs examine the natural world across dramatically different scales, from microscopic mineral formations to aerial views of rivers and coastlines, highlighting recurring patterns of form, structure, and movement.

The exhibition invites visitors to engage with the natural world through imagery that emphasizes rhythm, texture, and interconnected systems. The works encourage close observation and reflection on the relationship between humans and the broader environment, presenting both expansive and detailed perspectives of natural phenomena.

This temporary outdoor exhibition will be free and open to the public, with no registration or general admission required. Visitors can explore the installation at their own pace while walking through the historic Seaport district.

About the Artist

Jon McCormack is an Australian photographer and conservationist whose work has been featured by TIME, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, UNESCO, The Guardian, CNN, and The Telegraph. In addition to his photography practice, he leads camera software engineering for iPhone at Apple, and some of the images in this project were captured using the iPhone.

About Photoville

Photoville is a New York-based nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to photography. The organization produces an annual, citywide open-air photography festival in New York City, along with free educational initiatives and public art exhibitions nationwide.

About the South Street Seaport Museum

The South Street Seaport Museum preserves and interprets the history of New York as a port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum includes exhibition galleries, a maritime reference library, working 19th-century print shops, and a fleet of historic vessels, along with educational programming that explores the city’s maritime heritage.

Ticket Information

This outdoor exhibition is free and open to all, with no registration required. Access to the Museum’s ships and indoor exhibitions is not included. General Admission is available Friday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., providing access to the 1885 tall ship Wavertree, the 1908 lightship Ambrose at Pier 16, and exhibitions at 12 Fulton Street and 213 Water Street. More information is available at seaportmuseum.org/admission.