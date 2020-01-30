Dramatists Play Service to Host Maddie Corman's ACCIDENTALLY BRAVE Book Launch at Shakespeare & Co.

Dramatists Play Service will celebrate the Acting Edition publication and acquisition of licensing rights for the play "Accidentally Brave" by Maddie Corman ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," "Some Kind of Wonderful," "Younger," Broadway's "Next Fall") with a book launch at Shakespeare & Co.'s Upper West Side location on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7p.m.

The evening will feature a special Q&A with the playwright, hosted by actor Ali Wentworth ("In Living Color," "Seinfeld," "Jerry Maguire"), followed by a book signing with Maddie Corman.

The event is free and open to the public. Copies of the play will be available for purchase at Shakespeare & Co.

To RSVP, visit: http://bit.ly/MaddieCormanUWS

Stock and amateur licensing rights for "Accidentally Brave" are available via www.dramatists.com.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Courageous, daring, and unflinchingly honest, "Accidentally Brave" is an inspiring true story about discovering a new normal when the familiar world falls apart, a must-see examination of what it means to navigate a world with no certainty. Maddie Corman's profoundly personal play challenges perceptions, captivates audiences, and sparks an emotionally charged discussion that will leave you wondering: What would I do? The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2019, in an award-winning production directed by Kristin Hanggi and produced by Daryl Roth.

ABOUT Maddie Corman

Maddie Corman began her acting career as a teenager, starring in seminal '80s movies "Seven Minutes in Heaven" and "Some Kind of Wonderful." Corman was a series regular on "Mr. President" starring George C. Scott, "All American Girl," and "Almost There." Her many guest roles include all three iterations of "Law & Order," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Damages," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "Person Of Interest," "Nurse Jackie," "Divorce," and more. She currently has recurring roles on "Younger" and "Madame Secretary." Corman is Lady Aberlin to Tom Hanks' Mr. Rogers in the recently released "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Corman's other films include: "Wonder Wheel," "Tallulah," "What Maisie Knew," "Morning Glory," "Sunshine Cleaning," "Swingers," "Ford Fairlane," and more. Corman's extensive NYC theater credits include Broadway productions of Geoffrey Nauffts' Tony-nominated "Next Fall," and Roundabout Theatre's revival of "Picnic." Off-Broadway, Corman has been seen in the OBIE award-winning "Appropriate" by Brendan Jacobs-Jenkins at Signature; Nora and Delia Ephron's "Love, Loss and What I Wore;" Wendy Wasserstein's "Isn't It Romantic;" and the world premiere of Richard Greenberg's "The Babylon Line" at Lincoln Center. Corman was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle award, and she won the Off Broadway Alliance award for best solo performance for "Accidentally Brave."





