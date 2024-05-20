Dramatists Play Service Publishes Updated VISITING MR. GREEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Visiting Mr. Green, one of the most produced plays in the world in the past 25 years, is now available in its 2nd revised version from leading play publisher and licensor Dramatists Play Service, a division of Broadway Licensing.

Initiated by author Jeff Baron, the update reflects technological and sociological changes since the play originally starred acting legend Eli Wallach and ran for a year in NYC from 1997-1998. Since then, there have been over 600 productions of Visiting Mr. Green in 52 countries, including multi-year runs in France, Argentina, Croatia, Austria, Brazil, Spain, The Czech Republic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Germany, Kazakhstan, The Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Israel, Ukraine, Italy and Romania. Details at www.visitingmrgreen.com

This is the second revision published by DPS. Baron updates the play so it can continue to be set in the present. He wrote about the updates in a recent issue of American Theatre.

The updated version of the play will soon begin its second season in Greece (in Greek). In his April 2024 review Pavlos Lemontzis wrote "This is a tender, moving story that combines humor and sensitivity. It talks about human loneliness, prejudice in all its manifestations, and the greatness of forgiveness, empathy, and redemptive friendship. Moreover, it is contemporary."

The new French version of the Visiting Mr. Green will premiere in June at the Avignon Festival, along with the Mr. Green sequel and the world premiere of Jeff Baron's play Mr. & Mrs. God. Theatres around the U.S. have begun using the updated play, available directly from Dramatists Play Service: https://www.dramatists.com/cgi-bin/db/single.asp?key=2807

The updated Visiting Mr. Green is available in German (Besuch bei Mr. Green) from Rowohlt Theatreverlag (www.rowohlt-theaterverlag.de/aktuelles/25-jahre-besuch-bei-mr-green-von-jeff-baron) and in other languages from the play's website. (www.visitingmrgreen.com/contact).