Drama Book Shop Hosts Authors Merri Sugarman With Tracy Moss As They Discuss 'From Craft To Career: A Casting Director's Guide For The Actor'

The Drama Book Shop has announced a captivating event that promises to be a game-changer for actors looking to take their craft to new heights. "From Craft to Career: A Casting Director's Guide for the Actor" will feature the renowned casting director Merri Sugarman, alongside the experienced professional Tracy Moss, as they discuss their book that shares practical insights and uplifting advice drawn from their extensive experience in the world of professional casting.

Merri Sugarman's illustrious career spans television, film, and theater, with an impressive casting repertoire that includes hit productions such as Spamalot, Jersey Boys, The Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES, and many more. From Broadway to regional theaters, Merri has made her mark in the industry and is widely respected for her discerning eye in casting.

Tracy Moss, an accomplished professional in television, film, and Broadway, will join Merri Sugarman in presenting this invaluable resource to aspiring actors. As a friend and colleague, Tracy brings her passion for the arts and encourages individuals to pursue their creative aspirations fearlessly.

Since 1917, the Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, offering an extensive selection of plays, scripts, and theatrical resources. With a commitment to promoting and supporting the performing arts, the Drama Book Shop continues to be a haven for artists and creatives.