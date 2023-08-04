Drama Book Shop Hosts Authors Merri Sugarman With Tracy Moss As They Discuss 'From Craft To Career: A Casting Director's Guide For The Actor'

Sugarman and Moss discuss their book that shares practical insights and uplifting advice drawn from their extensive experience in the world of professional casting.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 3 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 4 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?

Drama Book Shop Hosts Authors Merri Sugarman With Tracy Moss As They Discuss 'From Craft To Career: A Casting Director's Guide For The Actor'

Drama Book Shop Hosts Authors Merri Sugarman With Tracy Moss As They Discuss 'From Craft To Career: A Casting Director's Guide For The Actor'

The Drama Book Shop has announced a captivating event that promises to be a game-changer for actors looking to take their craft to new heights. "From Craft to Career: A Casting Director's Guide for the Actor" will feature the renowned casting director Merri Sugarman, alongside the experienced professional Tracy Moss, as they discuss their book that shares practical insights and uplifting advice drawn from their extensive experience in the world of professional casting.

Merri Sugarman's illustrious career spans television, film, and theater, with an impressive casting repertoire that includes hit productions such as Spamalot, Jersey Boys, The Phantom of the Opera, LES MISERABLES, and many more. From Broadway to regional theaters, Merri has made her mark in the industry and is widely respected for her discerning eye in casting.

Tracy Moss, an accomplished professional in television, film, and Broadway, will join Merri Sugarman in presenting this invaluable resource to aspiring actors. As a friend and colleague, Tracy brings her passion for the arts and encourages individuals to pursue their creative aspirations fearlessly.

Reservations can be made at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/665467650657?aff=oddtdtcreator

We kindly ask that you review the following information before reserving your spot:

The Eventbrite ticket is your reservation for the event.

Please note that the purchase of "From Craft to Career: A Casting Director's Guide for the Actor"($26.95) is required for entry.

Upon arrival, our team will direct you to the register to obtain your copy of "From Craft to Career: A Casting Director's Guide for the Actor" and complete your admission.

The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm.

Should you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at rsvp@dramabookshop.com.

Since 1917, the Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, offering an extensive selection of plays, scripts, and theatrical resources. With a commitment to promoting and supporting the performing arts, the Drama Book Shop continues to be a haven for artists and creatives.



RELATED STORIES

1
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At G Photo
Wesley Taylor, Kelvin Moon Loh, Adrienne Walker And More Join New Musical THE 12 At Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals announces the cast for the new musical The 12, the third production of its 60th anniversary season. The 12 explores a moment in one of the greatest stories of all time and will appear on the Goodspeed stage from September 8 – October 29 in East Haddam, Conn..

2
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Photo
Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances

This season on High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, the students of East High will be joined by some O.G. Wildcats! In this video, we sit down with fan-favorites Frankie Rodriguez and Dara Reneé to breakdown which original cast member cameo they were most excited about, along with what past performance was their favorite, and more.

3
Skinner, Margherita & More to Join IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS Photo
Skinner, Margherita & More to Join IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Broadway veterans Emily Skinner, Lesli Margherita, and more join the talented cast of IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS FESTIVAL. Don't miss out on this star-studded event happening soon!

4
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & Parkinsons Foundation Expand Partnership Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & Parkinson's Foundation Expand Partnership

Join us for the captivating A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, as it not only celebrates the iconic musician but also supports the Parkinson's Foundation. Be part of this unforgettable performance.

More Hot Stories For You

Interview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to BroadwayInterview: How BACK TO THE FUTURE Went from Big Screen to Broadway
Emily Skinner, Lesli Margherita & More to Join IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS FESTIVALEmily Skinner, Lesli Margherita & More to Join IN THE WORKS~IN THE WOODS FESTIVAL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Expands Partnership With The Parkinson's FoundationA BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Expands Partnership With The Parkinson's Foundation
Broadway Alum Walter Charles Dies at 78Broadway Alum Walter Charles Dies at 78

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
PARADE

Recommended For You