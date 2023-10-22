Doyle's Annual Stage & Screen Auction to Be Held This December

Held in collaboration with the Entertainment Community Fund, the Stage & Screen auction features property from the Collection of Robert Israel, composer of the ABC World News Tonight theme, including items signed by George Gershwin, Charlie Chaplin and rare posters; a fine collection of original Edith Head costume sketches including Grace Kelly in To Catch a Thief and Bette Davis in All About Eve; a trove of letters from Marlene Dietrich to her 1960s choreographer Sonia Hitchcock; furnishings from the Collection of Bette Midler; and a rare original sketch of Homer Simpson by The Simpsons' cartoonist David Silverman.

The Entertainment Community Fund

Recognizing the importance of the performing arts to the fabric of New York, and the terrible toll the pandemic and recent strikes have taken on the entertainment community, Doyle is proud to donate 10% of our profit from this auction to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Founded in 1882, the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization for performing arts and entertainment professionals. The Fund helps address the specific needs of those in the industry, with a unique understanding of the challenges involved in a life in the arts.

Consignments are currently being accepted of artwork, stage and costume designs, memorabilia, autographs, photography, props, ephemera and other categories relating to the performing arts. Request an auction estimate here.