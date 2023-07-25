Dorrance Dance to Make SummerStage Debut in Central Park

New York's own award-winning Dorrance Dance celebrates its SummerStage Central Park debut. Pushing the dynamic range that tap dance has to offer and sharing the complex history and powerful legacy of this Black American art form, the program will feature 45th & 8th.

Led by artistic director and MacArthur fellow Michelle Dorrance with original music of "breathtaking vocalist" Aaron Marcellus, join this company of singular artists culminating in a musical and emotional journey that only Marcellus's soul-stirring live performance could provide!

SummerStage dance programs curated by and presented in partnership with Works & Process. The creation of 45th & 8th was created, in part, during a residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park.

For more information visit: https://www.centralpark.com/things-to-do/concerts/summerstage-festival/