Doris Dear Returns To Staten Island With DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK At The St. George Theatre

Doris Dear, the incomparable entertainer known for her unique blend of humor and heart, has announced her triumphant return to Staten Island with her hit show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," presented by DeForest Theatricals, at the iconic St. George Theatre. This highly anticipated event will take place on October 14th, featuring two electrifying performances at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

Doris Dear's return to Staten Island is a homecoming celebration that promises to be an unforgettable evening of laughter, music, and entertainment. Doris Dear has garnished glowing reviews from her work.

Doris Dear is a beloved character created by native Staten Islander Ray DeForest as a way to honor his mother Taffy after she succumbed to Alzheimers. Many of the hilarious stories and anecdotes used throughout the shows are drawn from her colorful upbringing. Doris Dear's unique blend of humor and heart has earned her numerous awards, including three prestigious MAC Awards for Best Impersonation/Drag Artist, three Telly Awards, and a Communicator Award for her TV series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," featured on the BroadwayonDemand streaming network.

Doris Dear's live show, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk," is a seamless blend of music, comedy, and storytelling, where she regales audiences with tales from her past in Staten Island and shares insightful perspectives on the world. Her performances, known for their infectious humor and Broadway belting, have made her a beloved figure in the theater community. Accompanied with musical virtuoso Christopher Koelzer

Doris Dear celebrates the power of self-expression and the importance of staying true to oneself, inspiring audiences everywhere to embrace their own unique identities. Her show is a testament to the enduring power of laughter, music, and storytelling to bring communities together.

This is a rare opportunity to witness the magic of Doris Dear live in her hometown. Tickets for "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" at the St. George Theatre are now on sale and are expected to sell out quickly. Secure your seats for either the 7:00 PM or 9:30 PM performance to ensure you don't miss this extraordinary evening of entertainment.

The St. George Theatre a historic gem in Staten Island, and their 'VG Lounge Series', is the perfect venue to host this heartwarming event. Audiences can expect an intimate and memorable experience in the heart of their own community.
- Date: October 14, 2023
- Showtimes: 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM
- Venue: St. George Theatre 'VG Lounge', 35 Hyatt St, Staten Island, NY 10301 (steps from the Staten Island Ferry)
- Presented by: DeForest Theatricals
- Click Here

For more information and tickets please visit Click Here and follow Doris Dear on social media.

 




