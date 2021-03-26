Don't miss AMOUR: The Virtual Broadway Revival

Amour | The Virtual Broadway Revival

April 2, 3 and 4

Amour is set in picturesque Montmartre, in the city of Paris. Dusoleil ( Drew Gehling ) is a nerdy civil servant but also a dreamer who discovers that he can walk through walls, which allows him to give bread and jewels to the deserving bourgeoisie. As he gains confidence to win over the beautiful Isabelle ( Christiani Pitts ) from her unhappy marriage, Dusoleil's magical approach to life makes the world better for his co-workers and other Parisian locals.

In a time when we all feel stuck behind walls, Amour will transport you to a world of magical fantasy in a story about love, self-worth, and dreams coming true.

This production is directed by MEG FOFONOFF, with musical direction by Sean Mayes