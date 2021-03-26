Don't miss AMOUR: The Virtual Broadway Revival

Amour | The Virtual Broadway Revival
STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON STELLAR
April 2, 3 and 4
Amour is set in picturesque Montmartre, in the city of Paris. Dusoleil (Drew Gehling
) is a nerdy civil servant but also a dreamer who discovers that he can walk through walls, which allows him to give bread and jewels to the deserving bourgeoisie. As he gains confidence to win over the beautiful Isabelle (Christiani Pitts
) from her unhappy marriage, Dusoleil's magical approach to life makes the world better for his co-workers and other Parisian locals.
In a time when we all feel stuck behind walls, Amour will transport you to a world of magical fantasy in a story about love, self-worth, and dreams coming true.
Featuring Tony Award® nominee Derrick Baskin
(Ain't Too Proud), Drew Gehling
(Waitress), Kara Lindsay
(Newsies), Kevin Massey
(A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal
(Rent), Christiani Pitts
(A Bronx Tale: The Musical), JENNIFER SÁNCHEZ (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma
(Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Vishal Vaidya
(Groundhog Day), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York
(Head Over Heels).
With soaring music by Michel Legrand
and libretto by Didier van Cauwelaert
, Amour is adapted from "Le Passe-Muraille" by Marcel Aymé (Les Éditions Gallimar) with English adaptation by Jeremy Sams
.
This production is directed by MEG FOFONOFF, with musical direction by Sean Mayes
.
Click HERE
to purchase tickets