Donny Osmond Returns to JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in Edinburgh This Christmas

Donny Osmond will return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as the production opens its second UK tour at the Edinburgh Playhouse this Christmas. Making his first UK appearance in a stage version of the production, Osmond returns to play 'Pharaoh.'

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to the Edinburgh Playhouse following a blockbuster week at the venue which concluded the show’s 2022 tour. Tickets go on sale to ATG Theatre Card holders today (Wednesday 21st February) at 10am and on general sale tomorrow, Thursday 22nd February, at 10am HERE.

One of Donny Osmond’s most notable appearances is his starring role as Joseph in the US and Canadian productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Donny made more than 2,000 performances in the titular role between 1992 – 1997 and his iconic depiction of the much-loved character was committed to film in 1999. Filmed at Pinewood Studios the recording also starred Joan Collins, Richard Attenborough and Maria Friedman.

Donny returns to the UK stage, having most recently appeared in Michael Harrison’s iconic Pantoland at the Palladium, receiving accolades and stellar reviews for his turn as The Wizard of Pantomime.

Donny Osmond says of his return to the show: "I always knew I would return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Having starred as Joseph in over two thousand performances in this magical musical, I am now ready to channel my inner Elvis and assume the role of Pharaoh in Edinburgh starting this December."

Producer Michael Harrison adds: “Following the extraordinary reception the Edinburgh Playhouse and thousands of theatre fans gave Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat at the end of the 2022 tour, it made absolute sense to begin the new tour here and to ask Joseph royalty, Donny Osmond, to star as our festive season Pharaoh. Few shows bring the generations together the way Joseph does, and we are honoured to have an icon of the show join us to create a magical moment for families this Christmas, who will cherish the experience for years to come.”

Released as a concept album in 1969 - ahead of its professional premiere taking place in the Scottish Capital in 1972 as part of that year’s Edinburgh International Festival programming - the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor. Laurence’s credits include the acclaimed London production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway, the recent London productions of Miss Saigon, Chess and Cinderella, the international arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and he is also the Co-Director of the new version of Les Misérables which has enjoyed worldwide success including Broadway, UK and US tours.

JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit, including School of Rock andOn A Clear Day You Can See Forever) is the show’s choreographer, set and costume design are by the award-winning Morgan Large with Ben Cracknell as Lighting Designer and Gareth Owen as Sound Designer.