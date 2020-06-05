Donna Marie Asbury is in the Guinness Book of World Records For 20-Year Stint in CHICAGO

Donna Marie Asbury has revealed that she is now in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest career playing the same role in a Broadway show!

Asbury played the role of June in Chicago for 20 years, beginning in March 1999 and leaving the production just last year. She also understudied the roles of Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly and Mama Morton.

"Well on the one year Anniversary of leaving Chicago The Musical, I am now in the Guinness Book of World Records!!!" Asbury wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. "I'm so grateful and blessed."

Donna Marie Asbury made her Broadway debut at age 11 in the revival of Gypsy starring Angela Lansbury. Next she played Terry Turner in the Stephen Sondheim/Harold Prince musical Merrily We Roll Along. At age 19, Ms. Asbury was chosen by Mr. Prince to portray Eva Peron in the national tour of Evita (the youngest actress ever to perform the role). Other Broadway credits include Chicago, Gypsy, Merrily We Roll Along, Smile, and Jerome Robbins' Broadway. She also played Velma Kelly on the national tour of Chicago.

