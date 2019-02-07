Donmar Production Of SWEAT Starring Martha Plimpton Will Transfer to West End This Summer

The Donmar Warehouse production of Sweat by Lynn Nottage will transfer to the Gielgud Theatre on London's West End this summer!

The production is set to begin West End performances on June 7 and will play a limited run of only fifty performances. Accessibly priced tickets are available for as low as £15, and are on sale beginning tomorrow at 10:15 AM.

The cast of Sweat includes Tony Award-winner Martha Plimpton. Leanne Best, Patrick Gibson, Osy Ikhile, Wil Johnson, Stuart McQuarrie, Clare Perkins, Sule Rimi and Sebastian Viveros.

In 2011, Lynn Nottage began spending time with the people of Reading, Pennsylvania: officially one of the poorest cities in the USA. During the following two years, she dug deep into the forgotten heart of middle America, finding a city divided by racial tension and the collapse of industry. Sweat is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that Lynn Nottage wrote following her experience.

Her tale of friends pitted against each other by big business and the decline of the American Dream received its UK premiere at the Donmar, directed by former Donmar Resident Assistant Director Lynette Linton.

