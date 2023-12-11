Dixon Place To Host Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 On December 30

Dixon Place's Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30: A Celebration of NYC's Dancemakers
POPULAR
Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Saturday, December 30 at 7 PM, 30 dance companies showcase 3 minutes of work each, saluting the close of the 37th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.
Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. We're very grateful for your donations!
For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.
Tickets are: Click Here
General Admission: $30 in advance;
Dixon Aficionados: $60
Triple Support- $90 ( 80% tax-deductible)
Earlybird - $25 (ends on 12/15)
Anna Paterson Dance Company
Choreographer: Anna Paterson
Website: apdancecompany.org
Axons Dance Theatre
Choreographer: Joan Liu
Website: axonsdancetheatre.org
Ballet Mink
Choreographer: Margot Colbert
Website: balletmink.com
Blue Skyline Dance
Choreographer: Wendy Wang
Instagram: @skylinedance987
Chutzpah Dance
Choreographer: Erica Isakower
Instagram: @chutzpahdance
Dance Visions NY
Choreographer: Beth Jucovy
Website: dancevisionsny.org
Inclined Dance Project
Choreographer: Kristen Klein
Website: www.inclineddanceproject.com
Jansen and Holm
Choreographer: Krista Jansen and CJ Holm
Website: jansenandholm.wordpress.com
Jiali Wang (Choreographer)
Instagram: @ji_ali_wang
John Trunfio (Choreographer)
Website: https://www.johntrunfio.com
Jyoti Kala Mandir
Choreographer: Guru Jyoti Rout; Dancer: Jeevika Bhat
Website: tiktok.com/@gvcaaa
Kelly Guerrero (Choreographer)
Instagram: @kellyguerrero_
Last Minute Applicant
Choreographer: Leigh Ann Gann
Instagram: @leighannkabatra
Lou Sydel Choreography
Choreographer: Lou Sydel
Website: lousydel.com
Megan Flynn Dance Company
Choreographer: Megan Flynn
Website: flynndance.org
Moss Lovejoy & Sawyer Smith (Choreographers)
Instagram: @mossmoves_
MoJazz Dance
Choreographer: Audrey Hubbard Madison
facebook.com/MoJazz-Dance-1440606392853532/
Natalie Gotter (Choreographer)
Instagram: @natgotful
Navatman Dance
Choreographer: Sahasra Sambamoorthi
Website: navatman.org
Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre
Choreographer: Nicole Colbert
Website: nicolecolbertdance.com
Poemdance Co.
Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf
Website: poemdancer.com
RACHEL:dancers
Choreographer: Rachel DeForrest Repinz
Website: racheldeforrestrepinz.com
rogue wave
Choreographers: Catherine Messina and Emmy Wildermuth
Website: catherinemessina.com
Sam Lobel (Choreographer)
Instagram: @sam.lobel
Sammie Murray (Choreographer)
Instagram: @sammie.whammie
Six Degrees Dance and One Day Dance
Choreographers: Joseph Heitman & Cecly Placenti
Websites www.onedaydance.com and www.sixdegreesdance.com
skbdance
Choreographer: Sarah Blake
Website: sarahblakedance
Sloka Iyengar (Choreographer)
Website: slokaiyengar.net
STEME DANCE NYC
Choreographer: Stephanie Steme
Instagram: @steme_dance_nyc
The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble
Choreographer: Benjamin Briones
Website: thebrooklyndancecenter.com
Dixon Place requires COVID-19 vaccinations for all their staff, audience members and performers. http://dixonplace.org/coronavirus/. Mask wearing is optional but encouraged while inside the building.
Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.
CreativePerformances' is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You