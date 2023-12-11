Dixon Place To Host Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 On December 30

Dixon Place's Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30: A Celebration of NYC's Dancemakers

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 3 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

Dixon Place To Host Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 On December 30

Dixon Place To Host Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 On December 30

Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Saturday, December 30 at 7 PM, 30 dance companies showcase 3 minutes of work each, saluting the close of the 37th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. We're very grateful for your donations!

For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.

Tickets are: Click Here

General Admission: $30 in advance;
Dixon Aficionados: $60
Triple Support- $90 ( 80% tax-deductible)
Earlybird - $25 (ends on 12/15)

PARTICIPATING DANCE COMPANIES:

Anna Paterson Dance Company
Choreographer: Anna Paterson
Website: apdancecompany.org

Axons Dance Theatre
Choreographer: Joan Liu
Website: axonsdancetheatre.org

Ballet Mink
Choreographer: Margot Colbert
Website: balletmink.com

Blue Skyline Dance
Choreographer: Wendy Wang
Instagram: @skylinedance987

Chutzpah Dance
Choreographer: Erica Isakower
Instagram: @chutzpahdance

Dance Visions NY
Choreographer: Beth Jucovy
Website: dancevisionsny.org

Inclined Dance Project
Choreographer: Kristen Klein
Website: www.inclineddanceproject.com

Jansen and Holm
Choreographer: Krista Jansen and CJ Holm
Website: jansenandholm.wordpress.com

Jiali Wang (Choreographer)
Instagram: @ji_ali_wang

John Trunfio (Choreographer)
Website: https://www.johntrunfio.com

Jyoti Kala Mandir
Choreographer: Guru Jyoti Rout; Dancer: Jeevika Bhat
Website: tiktok.com/@gvcaaa

Kelly Guerrero (Choreographer)
Instagram: @kellyguerrero_

Last Minute Applicant
Choreographer: Leigh Ann Gann
Instagram: @leighannkabatra

Lou Sydel Choreography
Choreographer: Lou Sydel
Website: lousydel.com

Megan Flynn Dance Company
Choreographer: Megan Flynn
Website: flynndance.org

Moss Lovejoy & Sawyer Smith (Choreographers)
Instagram: @mossmoves_

MoJazz Dance
Choreographer: Audrey Hubbard Madison
facebook.com/MoJazz-Dance-1440606392853532/

Natalie Gotter (Choreographer)
Instagram: @natgotful

Navatman Dance
Choreographer: Sahasra Sambamoorthi
Website: navatman.org

Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre
Choreographer: Nicole Colbert
Website: nicolecolbertdance.com

Poemdance Co.
Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf
Website: poemdancer.com

RACHEL:dancers
Choreographer: Rachel DeForrest Repinz
Website: racheldeforrestrepinz.com

rogue wave
Choreographers: Catherine Messina and Emmy Wildermuth
Website: catherinemessina.com

Sam Lobel (Choreographer)
Instagram: @sam.lobel

Sammie Murray (Choreographer)
Instagram: @sammie.whammie

Six Degrees Dance and One Day Dance
Choreographers: Joseph Heitman & Cecly Placenti
Websites www.onedaydance.com and www.sixdegreesdance.com

skbdance
Choreographer: Sarah Blake
Website: sarahblakedance

Sloka Iyengar (Choreographer)
Website: slokaiyengar.net

STEME DANCE NYC
Choreographer: Stephanie Steme
Instagram: @steme_dance_nyc

The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble
Choreographer: Benjamin Briones
Website: thebrooklyndancecenter.com

Dixon Place requires COVID-19 vaccinations for all their staff, audience members and performers. http://dixonplace.org/coronavirus/. Mask wearing is optional but encouraged while inside the building.

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

CreativePerformances' is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.




RELATED STORIES

1
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

Due to popular demand, the live capture of Waitress: the Musical is extending its run in movie theaters nationwide!

2
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Tren Photo
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending Up

The Broadway League has released its annual demographics report, The Demographics of the Broadway Audience 2022-2023, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the theatregoers who attended Broadway shows in New York City last season.

3
Video: Danielle Brooks Sings Hell No! In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Photo
Video: Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer

A new trailer for The Color Purple has been released, featuring Danielle Brooks singing 'Hell No!' Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on a remix of 'Hell No!' on the soundtrack. Watch the video, also with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Jon Batiste, and more.

4
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team hits the red carpet before the opening night curtain went up at the Belasco Theatre for How to Dance in Ohio!

More Hot Stories For You

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In TheatersWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending UpBroadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending Up
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour Will Launch in Chicago in September 2024
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show InterviewTHE COLOR PURPLE Cast Will Sit Down With Jennifer Hudson For Exclusive Talk Show Interview

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
CHICAGO

Recommended For You