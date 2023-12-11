Dixon Place To Host Annual Dance Benefit 30-30-30 On December 30

Join Dixon Place for a very special finale saluting the dancemakers who grace our stage and screen. On Saturday, December 30 at 7 PM, 30 dance companies showcase 3 minutes of work each, saluting the close of the 37th Anniversary Season of NYC's pre-eminent artistic incubator.

Supporting Dixon Place helps bring together visionary artists and adventurous audiences. Your year end gift strengthens the community during this formidable time. We're very grateful for your donations!

For tickets and further information please visit Website or call 212 219-0736 for tickets.

Tickets are: Click Here

General Admission: $30 in advance;

Dixon Aficionados: $60

Triple Support- $90 ( 80% tax-deductible)

Earlybird - $25 (ends on 12/15)

PARTICIPATING DANCE COMPANIES:

Anna Paterson Dance Company

Choreographer: Anna Paterson

Website: apdancecompany.org

Axons Dance Theatre

Choreographer: Joan Liu

Website: axonsdancetheatre.org

Ballet Mink

Choreographer: Margot Colbert

Website: balletmink.com

Blue Skyline Dance

Choreographer: Wendy Wang

Instagram: @skylinedance987

Chutzpah Dance

Choreographer: Erica Isakower

Instagram: @chutzpahdance

Dance Visions NY

Choreographer: Beth Jucovy

Website: dancevisionsny.org

Inclined Dance Project

Choreographer: Kristen Klein

Website: www.inclineddanceproject.com

Jansen and Holm

Choreographer: Krista Jansen and CJ Holm

Website: jansenandholm.wordpress.com

Jiali Wang (Choreographer)

Instagram: @ji_ali_wang

John Trunfio (Choreographer)

Website: https://www.johntrunfio.com

Jyoti Kala Mandir

Choreographer: Guru Jyoti Rout; Dancer: Jeevika Bhat

Website: tiktok.com/@gvcaaa

Kelly Guerrero (Choreographer)

Instagram: @kellyguerrero_

Last Minute Applicant

Choreographer: Leigh Ann Gann

Instagram: @leighannkabatra

Lou Sydel Choreography

Choreographer: Lou Sydel

Website: lousydel.com

Megan Flynn Dance Company

Choreographer: Megan Flynn

Website: flynndance.org

Moss Lovejoy & Sawyer Smith (Choreographers)

Instagram: @mossmoves_

MoJazz Dance

Choreographer: Audrey Hubbard Madison

facebook.com/MoJazz-Dance-1440606392853532/

Natalie Gotter (Choreographer)

Instagram: @natgotful

Navatman Dance

Choreographer: Sahasra Sambamoorthi

Website: navatman.org

Nicole Colbert Dance/Theatre

Choreographer: Nicole Colbert

Website: nicolecolbertdance.com

Poemdance Co.

Choreographer: Cleo Carol Knopf

Website: poemdancer.com

RACHEL:dancers

Choreographer: Rachel DeForrest Repinz

Website: racheldeforrestrepinz.com

rogue wave

Choreographers: Catherine Messina and Emmy Wildermuth

Website: catherinemessina.com

Sam Lobel (Choreographer)

Instagram: @sam.lobel

Sammie Murray (Choreographer)

Instagram: @sammie.whammie

Six Degrees Dance and One Day Dance

Choreographers: Joseph Heitman & Cecly Placenti

Websites www.onedaydance.com and www.sixdegreesdance.com

skbdance

Choreographer: Sarah Blake

Website: sarahblakedance

Sloka Iyengar (Choreographer)

Website: slokaiyengar.net

STEME DANCE NYC

Choreographer: Stephanie Steme

Instagram: @steme_dance_nyc

The Brooklyn Dance Ensemble

Choreographer: Benjamin Briones

Website: thebrooklyndancecenter.com

Dixon Place requires COVID-19 vaccinations for all their staff, audience members and performers. http://dixonplace.org/coronavirus/. Mask wearing is optional but encouraged while inside the building.

Dixon Place is an incubator for artists since 1986 and a non-profit organization committed to supporting the creative process by presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance and visual art at all stages of development. Dixon Place is the only non-profit theater of its size to own and operate a full-service cocktail lounge where all profits support its invaluable mission.

CreativePerformances' is a non-profit organization. Its mission is to provide an opportunity for dancers of all genres to help them showcase their work in New York City. In addition, Creative Performances seeks to create further appreciation by developing projects to explore relationships between dance and other art forms.