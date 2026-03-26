Disney's TANGLED to Hold Equity Auditions for Development Lab in NYC

An Equity Principal Audition is being held for a developmental production of Tangled, presented by Disney Theatrical Group. The production is looking to cast the roles of Rapunzel, Mother Gothel, and Flynn Rider.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that a developmental workshop of Tangled was underway, exploring a stage version of the 2010 animated film. It has been revealed that the book for Tangled is being written by Julia Mattison, and Ashley Rodbro will be directing the developmental production.

The production will also feature choreography by Katie Spelman, and musical supervision by Madeline Benson. Tangled features music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Tangled is loosely based on the German fairy tale Rapunzel in the collection of folktales published by the Brothers Grimm. Featuring the voices of Mandy Moore, Zachary Levi, and Donna Murphy, it tells the story of Rapunzel, a lost young princess with magical long blonde hair who yearns to leave her secluded tower. She accepts the aid of an intruder to take her out into the world which she has never seen.

A live-action remake of Tangled is currently in the works, with Kathryn Hahn recently confirming that she will star as Mother Gothel. Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are set to lead Disney's live-action remake of Tangled, with Croft as the long-haired Rapunzel and Manheim as the outlaw Flynn Rider, who serves as her love interest. Scarlett Johansson was previously in the running to play the villainous Mother Gothel, but she backed out to film Batman II and The Exorcist reboot.

An abridged stage adaptation titled Tangled: The Musical premiered on board the Disney Magic of the Disney Cruise Line 2015, featuring three new songs written by Alan Menken and Glenn Slater.

A short film, Tangled Ever After, was released in 2012, and a television series, Tangled: Before Ever After, premiered in 2017, serving as an introduction to a continuing television series, Tangled: The Series (later renamed Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure), that started airing on Disney Channel on March 24, 2017.