Development Halts On Disney+ BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Prequel Series

A planned Beauty and the Beast musical prequel series will not move forward at Disney+.

According to Deadline, the series was placed on hold due to the fact that the show's creative elements were not coming together in the timeframe necessary to begin production.

"Beauty and the Beast" live action Gaston and LeFou (Luke Evans and Josh Gad) were set to reprise their roles in the musical prequel series, with popstar Rita Ora and Briana Middleton with a score by Academy Award-winner Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

The show's star, Josh Gad, confirmed the new on Twitter earlier this afternoon:

But... we truly hope we get to make it when our schedules allow. pic.twitter.com/A3UpgRXKCg - Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 10, 2022

Tony-nominated director Liesl Tommy was set to direct the show's pilot.

Set in the iconic kingdom of "Beauty and the Beast" years before the Beast and Belle's epic romance, the series was set to follow Gaston and LeFou as they set off with LeFou's step-sister, Tilly, after a surprising revelation from her past comes to light, sending the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure.

Production on the project was scheduled to begin in the UK in spring 2022, coinciding with the animated feature's 30th anniversary.

Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Hannah Hall, Tim Palen