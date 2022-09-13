Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome Baby Boy

Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome Baby Boy

Dax Arthur Klena was born on September 8, 2022 at 9 pounds 6 ounces.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Derek Klena and wife Elycia Klena have welcomed a new baby boy to the family!

Derek shared on Instagram, "May we present to you...the unique...the indomitable...the one and only...Dax Arthur Klena!! This 9 pound 6 ounce champ popped into our lives on 9/8/22. We are beyond in love with this little nugget and so thankful to have a happy healthy mama and sweet baby boy. So in awe of you @leeshsqueash . Watching you be a mom and bring our boy into the world makes my heart melt. We are both so lucky to have you. ❤️ We love you so much Daxy Boyee and can't wait to show you the world!"

