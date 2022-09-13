Derek Klena and Wife Elycia Welcome Baby Boy

Derek Klena and wife Elycia Klena have welcomed a new baby boy to the family!

Derek shared on Instagram, "May we present to you...the unique...the indomitable...the one and only...Dax Arthur Klena!! This 9 pound 6 ounce champ popped into our lives on 9/8/22. We are beyond in love with this little nugget and so thankful to have a happy healthy mama and sweet baby boy. So in awe of you @leeshsqueash . Watching you be a mom and bring our boy into the world makes my heart melt. We are both so lucky to have you. ❤️ We love you so much Daxy Boyee and can't wait to show you the world!"

See the post below!