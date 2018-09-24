Debra Jo Rupp to Lead MTC's THE CAKE

MTC announced todaay that Debra Jo Rupp ("This Is Us," "That 70s Show," "Friends") will star in the New York premiere of The Cake, written by Bekah Brunstetter ("This Is Us," "American Gods," The Oregon Trail) and directed by Lynne Meadow (The Assembled Parties, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, The Commons of Pensacola).

In this new production, Rupp will reprise the role of Della, which she originated at the Echo Theatre in LA, and played at Barrington Stage Company and Geffen Playhouse. Debra Jo Rupp has appeared in the hit television series "That 70s Show," "Friends" and "This Is Us," among many others.

The Cake will begin previews Tuesday, February 12, 2019 prior to a Tuesday, March 5, 2019 opening night at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

All is going well for Della. Her North Carolina bakery is legendary and she's just been cast on her favorite television baking competition. But then, her late-best-friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen's about to marry a woman, she is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment and family swirl around them all. This emotional and deliciously funny play was created by Bekah Brunstetter ("This is Us"), and is staged by MTC Artistic Director Lynne Meadow.

Additional casting and creative team for The Cake will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for The Cake can be purchased online at www.nycitycenter.org, by calling CityTix at 212-581-1212, or by visiting the New York City Center box office (131 West 55th Street). New and renewing subscribers can join MTC's 2018-2019 season now by calling The MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050. For more information, please visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com.

To sign up for MTC's "30 Under 35" program, offering $30 tickets for theatregoers age 35 and under, visit www.manhattantheatreclub.com/30under35/.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You