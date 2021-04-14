Daytime Pop Up Performances Continue at the Guggenheim With Limón Dance Company, New York City Ballet & More

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, will continue Daytime Pop Up Performances through April 19, 2021 at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128. The performances, available with purchase of a museum timed ticket, will feature performances for all to enjoy, with dance performances by Limón Dance Company, Mark Morris Dance Group, Martha Graham Dance Company, New York City Ballet, and Paul Taylor Dance Company. Visitors are invited to experience all of the exhibitions on view at the museum.

The Guggenheim is open Thursdays through Mondays from 11am to 6pm. Pay What You Wish hours are Saturdays from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Timed tickets are required and available at guggenheim.org/tickets. Admission is $25 for adults, $18 for students and seniors (65+), and free for members and children under 12. Explore the Guggenheim with the free Digital Guide, a part of the Bloomberg Connects app. Find it in the Apple App Store or in the Google Play Store.

The Guggenheim is implementing health and safety measures in consideration of visitors and employees and in compliance with New York State and City guidelines. Face masks will be mandatory inside the museum for anyone over the age of two. New requirements should be reviewed in advance of a visit; they are posted on COVID-19 Safety Measures: What to Expect When Visiting.

UPCOMMING:

Limón Dance Company

Thursday, April 15, 1:15pm-1:45pm

José Limón's The Exiles (1950), a duet inspired by John Milton's poem "Paradise Lost," set to music by Arnold Schoenberg

Mark Morris Dance Group

Friday, April 16, 1:15pm-1:45pm

Words for six dancers

New York City Ballet

Saturday, April 17, 1:15pm-1:45pm

After the Rain Pas de Deux, Miriam Miller, Preston Chamblee; The Runaway (Excerpt), Jonathan Fahoury; with Nancy McDill, NYCB Solo Pianist and Kurt Nikkanen, NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster

Martha Graham Dance Company

Sunday, April 18, 1:15pm-1:45pm

Three modernist solos and a duet.

Paul Taylor Dance Company

Monday, April 19, 1:15pm-1:45pm

A Field of Grass, featuring songs by Harry Nilsson with choreography by Santo Loquasto and lighting by Jennifer Tipton. Performed by Alex Clayton, Eran Bugge, Michael Apuzzo, Christina Lynch Markham, Madelyn Ho, Lee Duveneck, and Jada Pearman. First performed in 1993.

These Daytime Pop Up Performances are in addition to the previously announced evening Works & Process Bubble Performances in the Rotunda.

April 18: Dance Heginbotham

May 4: New York Is Burning by Omari Wiles, performed by Les Ballet Afrik

May 19: The Jazz Continuum with LaTasha Barnes

June 1: Unveiling by Sonya Tayeh, with music by Moses Sumney

June 2: UnderScored by Ephrat Asherie Dance, in collaboration with New York City's club legends

June 20: Rose: You Are What You Eat by John Jarboe of The Bearded Ladies Cabaret

Photo credit: Andrea Mohin