David LeShay Will Step Down From Theatre Development Fund After 31 Years

David LeShay has announced that he will be stepping down from the Theatre Development Fund this June.

In a post on Facebook, LeShay revealed that he is leaving his role as director of marketing and public relations on June 30. At the time of his departure, he will have been with TDF for over 31 years.

LeShay revealed that he originally planned to leave in December 2023, following his 30th anniversary with the company, but with the pandemic, and other staff changes, he opted to stay on a bit longer.

"In April of 1993 I would have never thought I’d have such a long career here. But it really has mostly been a lot of fun where I’ve experienced real comradery with a terrific group of colleagues," he said.

What's next for LeShay? He doesn't know yet!

"I’m here for almost four more months – I am not using the 'R' word – because, who knows? I may do something new or I may do nothing – it’s just such a privilege to have those options," he said. "And I have TDF to thank for affording me that opportunity."



