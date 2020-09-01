David Alan Grier Joins the Cast of Netflix's DAD, STOP EMBARRASSING ME
Grier will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the comedy series.
Three-time Tony nominated actor David Alan Grier has been cast in "Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me" - the latest Netflix original comedy series. Grier recently starred in the Broadway revival of "A Soldier's Play".
In the Netflix series, Grier will star alongside Jamie Foxx with Bentley Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) show-running and Ken Whittingham (Modern Family) directing all eight episodes of the first season. Grier will play Foxx's father, with production slated to begin imminently. This role encapsulates the incredibly diverse career of Grier, who is often celebrated for his comedy but has garnered praise for drama performances as well.
Grier is repped by Innovative Artists, Activist Artists Management and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
