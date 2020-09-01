Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

David Alan Grier Joins the Cast of Netflix's DAD, STOP EMBARRASSING ME

Article Pixel

Grier will star alongside Jamie Foxx in the comedy series.

Sep. 1, 2020  

David Alan Grier Joins the Cast of Netflix's DAD, STOP EMBARRASSING ME

Three-time Tony nominated actor David Alan Grier has been cast in "Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me" - the latest Netflix original comedy series. Grier recently starred in the Broadway revival of "A Soldier's Play".

In the Netflix series, Grier will star alongside Jamie Foxx with Bentley Evans (The Jamie Foxx Show) show-running and Ken Whittingham (Modern Family) directing all eight episodes of the first season. Grier will play Foxx's father, with production slated to begin imminently. This role encapsulates the incredibly diverse career of Grier, who is often celebrated for his comedy but has garnered praise for drama performances as well.

Grier is repped by Innovative Artists, Activist Artists Management and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Articles
Vote Now for the Best of the Decade Awards

More Hot Stories For You