Daveed Diggs, Tina Fey, and More Will Star in New Pixar Film, SOUL

Casting has been announced for the upcoming Pixar film, Soul. The cast will be led by Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, and will feature Phylicia Rashad, Questlove, and Daveed Diggs.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will compose the score, and Jon Batiste will compose original jazz music for the film.

The news was announced at D23, according to The Wrap.

The film will explore the You Seminar, which is "an academy where souls learn how to build passion within themselves before graduating and inhabiting a newborn child."

Foxx will take on the role of Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher with a deep love for jazz. After getting his big break, and celebrating, an accident separates Joe from his soul.

Joe's soul travels back to the You Seminar, where he meets 21 (Fey), a soul who has spent a long time at the You Seminar, and has a negative view on human life.

Soul comes to theatres June 19, 2020.





