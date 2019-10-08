Daveed Diggs In Talks To Join THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake

It has been reported that Tony Award-winner, Daveed Diggs, is currently in talks to join the cast of Disney's live action remake of The LIon King.

According to Variety, Diggs is in the running for the role of Sebastian, Ariel's crab pal and advisor to King Triton who sings the popular songs, "Under the Sea" and "Kiss the Girl."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the studio's remake of their 1989 classic film. Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina will also star, with Javier Bardem in talks to join the cast and Cameron Cuffe, and Jonah Hauer-King in the running to Play Prince Eric.

Diggs is best known for his unforgettable performance as Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the smash hit Hamilton for which he won a Tony Award. Other credits include Word Becomes Flesh, In the Red and Brown Water, Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, The Tempest, Troilus and Cressida, and Mirrors in Every Corner. Diggs will soon star in the TBS series Snowpiercer.

The remake of the classic Disney animated film will begin production early next year, and will be helmed by stage and screen director Rob Marshall. It will feature the original film score by composer Alan Menken, as well as new tunes co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. David Magee will pen the script for the film.





