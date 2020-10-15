Davalois Fearon Dance Announces Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater
Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater will debut with the premiere for For C.J. and Time to Talk with Davalois Fearon.
Bessie Award-Winning Artistic-Activist Davalois Fearon has announced the virtual premiere of the BRIClab work-in-progress performance of For C.J., supported in part by the 2020 New Music USA Project Grant. The performance will be available for streaming at 7:00 pm ET on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, via the Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theatre, a new platform to present both new and work-in-progress performances. Time to Talk with Davalois Fearon, a post-performance discussion with historian, dancer, curator, and co-creator of Black Dance Stories, Charmaine Warren, will occur at 8:00 pm.
Visit davaloisfearon.com/virtualtheater for tickets to the performance and post-performance virtual event. The Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater is the company's response to the devastating effects of COVID-19. The virtual theater was created to support the company's commitment to creation, performance, and community engagement despite pandemic restrictions.
For C.J. honors Fearon's nephew, who fell victim to a fatal asthma attack in 2017. Fearon decided to take action and research asthma fatalities in response, which led her to the alarming discovery of systemic medical and environmental negligence in communities of color. In the Bronx, where Fearon and C.J. grew up, "The asthma hospitalization rate for children is 70 percent higher than the rest of New York City and 700 percent higher than the rest of New York State," says Fearon.
For C.J. is an ensemble work celebrating C.J.'s life, telling his story through movement, live music, and visual arts. "Sitting in the audience of For C.J. was an experience that affected both my head and my heart," said B.J. Evans, BRIC, Senior Producer, Performing Arts. "This beautiful, flawlessly-executed work gets to the heart of the urgent crisis of medical and environmental racism."
The post-performance discussion is the kick-off of a new series called Time to Talk with Davalois Fearon. It is the second phase of Fearon's Time to Talk project, which points out structural racism within dance, academia, and society. Each episode will feature Fearon and a guest to talk about race.
The Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater allows Davalois Fearon Dance to fulfill its mission of pushing artistic and social boundaries while cultivating the next generation of dance artists by providing a platform for the company to share performances, workshops, and discussions.
For more information on For C.J., Time to Talk, or the Davalois Fearon Dance Virtual Theater, please visit davaloisfearon.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Original Cast of HAMILTON to Reunite for Joe Biden Fundraiser
This Friday, Lin-Manuel Miranda and original cast members from Broadway's Hamilton will appear and perform as part of a virtual fundraiser for preside...
Several NYC Theaters Form Coalition to Urge Reopening with Greatly Modified Seating Plans
Several New York City theatres with the ability to greatly modify and limit their seating plans in accordance with social distancing rules are taking ...
Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber
In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting forma...
Will Aaron Tveit Automatically Win a Tony Award?
Tonys time is here and this morning's announcement has left one question on the minds of theatre lovers everywhere. Will Aaron Tveit automatically win...
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announces 2021 Tour and Broadway Return
A Christmas Carol is hitting the road in 2021! ...
2020 Tony Awards Nominees - Jagged Little Pill Leads with 15 Noms!
Tony time is here at last! Earlier today, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, which included w...