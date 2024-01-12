Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert

As BroadwayWorld previously reported Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy, are join forces for their brand new concert, "Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now - The Concert." This extraordinary event marks the celebration of 22 years of the beloved Broadway hit, Hairspray, and promises an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages.

Kerry Butler, fresh from her acclaimed performance in "Beetlejuice" on Broadway, will showcase her immense talent alongside Laura Bell Bundy, known for originating roles in "Legally Blonde the Musical" and "Hairspray." Marissa Jaret Winokur, the Tony-winning star of the original Hairspray Broadway cast, brings her undeniable charm to the stage, creating a powerhouse trio that guarantees an evening filled with nostalgia, laughter, and extraordinary musical performances.

Peformance Dates

January 27, 2024

March 25, 2024

(Exclusive to Hilton Grand Vacations) - Orlando, Florida

Apri 12th, 2024

Kean Stage at Kean University - Union, New Jersey

June 8, 2024

The Alden- McLean, Virginia

About Kerry Butler

Broadway credits include: OCC nomination for playing three roles in Mean Girls, Xanadu (Tony, DL Best Actress nominations), Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award, DD, OCC nominations), Beauty and the Beast (Dora nomination), Disaster!, Catch Me If You Can (DD nomination), Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors (OCC nomination), Les Misérables, Blood Brothers, The Best Man. Off-Broadway: Bat Boy: The Musical, The Call, Clinton The musical.

Television credits include: “30 Rock,” “The Mindy Project,” “Rescue Me,” “Law & Order,” “The Mysteries of Laura,” “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods,” “Gilmore Girls,” and the film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Her album Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust is available on iTunes.

About Marissa Jaret Winokur

Winokur won the 2003 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Drama Desk Award, Theatre World Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in Hairspray. She had previously appeared on Broadway as "Pink Lady Jan" in the revival of Grease.

Winokur has also played roles in films such as American Beauty, Never Been Kissed, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Scary Movie, Beautiful Girl (for ABC Family), Fever Pitch and most recently on Dancing with the Stars (U.S. season 6).

Winokur co-stared on the TV series Stacked, which starred Pamela Anderson.Stacked ran for only 19 episodes, 5 of which never appeared on air. She also appeared on an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm where she lost a physical fight with Larry David over the first appointment at a doctor's office. She was called Marissa Winokur in the episode, but was credited simply as Woman In Elevator.

She is set to star in a new comedy pilot for CBS titled Fugly from the creator of My Name Is Earl.

About Laura Bell Bundy

Laura Bell Bundy has originated the stage roles of Tina in Ruthless (Outer Critics/ Drama Desk Nominations), Amber in Broadway’s Hairspray, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical (Tony Nomination), played Glinda in Wicked and recently received an Ovation nomination for her role of Charity in Reprise 2.0’s ‘Sweet Charity.’



She’s appeared in over 100 hundred episodes of Television including roles on Perfect Harmony, Good Behavior, American Gods, How I Met Your Mother, The Guest Book, Angie Tribeca, Idiotsitter, Hart of Dixie, Fuller House, Documentary Now, AJ & The Queen, and Anger Management, and over a dozen television pilots that were not picked up! Films include Dream Girls, Jumanji, Life With Mikey, Adventures of Huck Finn, After The Reality, and the award-winning Beauty Mark among others.



Laura Bell has toured in concert worldwide since 2010. She's penned hundreds of songs as an EMI/Sony songwriter (2009-2016) including her Universal Records album, Achin’ & Shakin’ which debuted on Billboard’s Top 5 Country Music Chart, and has a gold record in Norway. She was nominated for CMT Breakout Video for Giddy On Up. Her Big Machine album “Another Piece Of Me” received rave reviews in 2015 with all four music videos written, directed, & produced by Bundy. Her music has been featured in several video games including Just Dance 3, Just Dance Now, and Guitar Hero.



In 2018, Laura Bell wrote and directed music/comedy videos for a Barefoot Wine campaign featuring Anna Ferris, Tituss Burgess, Cecily Strong, Chrissie Fit, and Yvonne Orji.



Laura Bell was the director/creator of Double Standards at The Town Hall, a sold-out concert for the advancement of women featuring Broadway stars, comedians, and pop artists including Sara Bareilles and Rosie O’Donnell. Double Standards was later founded as a charitable organization to benefit and empower women.



Laura Bell is the creator, composer and lyricist for Netflix’s “Mashville”. She is recently developed ‘Girl Time’ — a women’s history sketch comedy show for Free Form as creator, writer and executive producer.