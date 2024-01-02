HAIRSPRAY Stars Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy Star In MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW In Concert

Layton is set to host a dazzling evening of Broadway magic as three iconic stars, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy, join forces for their brand new concert, "Mama, I'm A Big Girl Now - The Concert." This extraordinary event marks the celebration of 22 years of the beloved Broadway hit, Hairspray, and promises an unforgettable experience for theater enthusiasts of all ages.



Kerry Butler, fresh from her acclaimed performance in "Beetlejuice" on Broadway, will showcase her immense talent alongside Laura Bell Bundy, known for originating roles in "Legally Blonde the Musical" and "Hairspray." Marissa Jaret Winokur, the Tony-winning star of the original Hairspray Broadway cast, brings her undeniable charm to Layton, creating a powerhouse trio that guarantees an evening filled with nostalgia, laughter, and extraordinary musical performances.



The 2024 Broadway Community Concert will take place on January 27th, 2024, at Layton High School. VIP ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity for a meet and greet with the stars, beginning at 6:30 PM, and will enjoy front-row seating during the concert.



Ticket Information:

- VIP Tickets (including Meet and Greet): $50

VIP Event Starts at 6:30 PM (Front row seating included)

- General Admission: $35

Use code "RAMPROCKS" at checkout for 50% off General Admission tickets (+ fees) before January 15th, 2024



General Admission doors open at 7:00 PM, with the performance commencing at 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased through the LHS Productions Website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2284263®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.onthestage.tickets%2Fshow%2Flayton-high-school%2F657b92146c028c0879437908?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.