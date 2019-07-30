Darren Criss' Elsie Fest Will Return to Central Park On October 5

Jul. 30, 2019  

Elsie Fest, New York City's first music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen, will return for its 5th year this fall! A line-up has not yet been announced, but pre-sale begins today for tickets to the October 5th event.

Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

Last year's line-up included: Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, Darren Criss, Rufus Wainwright, Grant Gustin, and Jodi Benson.



