Darren Criss' Elsie Fest Will Return to Central Park On October 5

Elsie Fest, New York City's first music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen, will return for its 5th year this fall! A line-up has not yet been announced, but pre-sale begins today for tickets to the October 5th event.

We heard you guys, "just give us the date, even if the lineup isn't ready to be announced" well... you got it. @ElsieFest is returning to @SummerStage NYC on Saturday, October 5th. Pre-sale begins today at 2pm ET. Sign up to gain access here: https://t.co/wQfQMNmEBO pic.twitter.com/fxrIgLlWO2 - Elsie Fest (@ElsieFest) July 30, 2019

Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals.

Last year's line-up included: Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, Darren Criss, Rufus Wainwright, Grant Gustin, and Jodi Benson.





