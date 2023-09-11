Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada

Darren Criss is celebrating "Crissmas" this year with a brand-new lineup of holiday tour dates!

Criss will be playing The Town Hall in New York City on December 5 and will also be stopping in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit, Toronto, Indianapolis, Nashville, and more. Check out the complete list of tour dates below!

"Summer is coming to an end (well, not in [Australia]) … which means it’s time to think about cold weather (in [the U.S.]!) Announcing a TON of NEW Holiday Show dates to warm up your November and December," Criss captioned his Instagram post announcing the dates.

Pre-sale will begin this Wednesday, September 13 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 15 at 10:00 am local. Click Here for more information on how to buy tickets.

Criss released his first-ever holiday album entitled “A Very Darren Crissmas” on Decca Records in 2021. In it, he brought his radiant imagination and encyclopedic musical knowledge to a wildly eclectic collection of songs: big-band standards and novelty tunes, mid-century musical numbers and modern-day folk-pop ballads.

Criss’ original track “Drunk on Christmas” featuring country chart-topper Lainey Wilson, showcased his effortless ingenuity as a songwriter. The result is an essential new entry into the holiday-music canon, both thrillingly unpredictable and touched with a timeless sense of Christmas magic.

Made with Ron Fair, multi-Grammy® nominee and producer of numerous GRAMMY-winning hits, “A Very Darren Crissmas” also featured special guest appearances by Adam Lambert and Evan Rachel Wood. “A Very Darren Crissmas” was only the latest evidence of Criss’ singular gifts as a song interpreter.

Darren Criss Holiday Tour Dates

November 21 - Atlanta Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA

November 22 - Knight Theatre - Charlotte, NC

November 24 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

November 25 - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

November 27 - Barbara B Mann Performance Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

November 28 - Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker - Ft Lauderdale, FL

November 29 - Steinmetz Music Hall at Dr. Phillips Center - Orlando, FL

December 1 - Carolina Theatre - Durham, NC

December 2 - The Barns at Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

December 3 - The Barns at Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

December 4 - Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center for the Arts - Red Bank, NJ

December 5 - The Town Hall - New York, NY

December 6 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

December 7 - Emerson Colonial Theatre - Boston, MA

December 9 - Elgin Theatre - Toronto, ON

December 10 - Fisher Theatre - Detroit, MI

December 11 - Atenaeum Theater - Chicago, IL

December 12 - Barrymore Theatre - Madison, WI

December 13 - The Commons at Nugent-Custer Performance Hall - Columbus, IN

December 15 - Center Stage At Mgm Northfield Park - Northfield, OH

December 16 - The Cabaret - Indianapolis, IN

December 17 - The Cabaret - Indianapolis, IN

December 19 - Lexington Opera House At Lexington Center - Lexington, KY

December 28 - Cma Theatre At The Country Music Hall Of Fame - Nashville, TN

About Darren Criss

The multi-hyphenates illustrious career spans television, film, music and stage. As a singer and musician he’s performed at many iconic music venues such as Hollywood Bowl, Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, the O2 Arena (London), Roy Thomson Hall, and Davies Symphony Hall.

In 2022, Criss shared the Broadway stage opposite Sam Rockwell and Laurence Fishburne in “American Buffalo,” which received a Tony Award-nomination for Best Revival of a Play. He also co-hosted “The Tony Awards: Act One” with Julianne Hough. The duo kicked off their hosting duties with a rousing performance of singing and dancing to an original tune written by Criss, titled “Set The Stage.”

In 2015, he returned to the stage as Hedwig in “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” In the titular role, critics alike raved, including The New York Times calling his performance “mesmerizing.” He made his Broadway debut in 2012 as J. Pierrepont Finch in “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.” With Criss at the helm, the revival made just under $4 million, which proved to be the most lucrative three weeks of its 11-month run.

Known for playing Blaine Anderson on FOX’s global phenomenon “Glee,” he was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. He also received an Emmy Award nomination in 2015 for Best Original Music and Lyrics for the song “This Time,” which appeared in the series finale.

Watch Darren Criss' "Christmas Dance" music video here:

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas