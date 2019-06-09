Danny Burstein Says that Baz Luhrmann Gave Approval to Broadway's MOULIN ROUGE

Before they co-hosted the 73rd Annual Tony Awards Creative Arts ceremony, Karen Olivo, Aaron Tveit, and Danny Burstein - the stars of the upcoming Broadway production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - took a stroll down the red carpet. While discussing the highly anticipating musical, six-time Tony nominee Burstein revealed that the the film's co-writer and director Baz Luhrmann had been at the show's final rehearsal room run-through on Friday and that he loved it.

Burstein said that the Academy Award nominated director leapt to his feet in the middle of the presentation, and continually heaped effusive praise on the show. The company of MOULIN ROUGE moved into their Broadway home at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre yesterday with the full blessing of the auteur responsible for the world in which they are now living.

Though Luhrmann was not directly involved with the stage adaptation of his iconic movie musical, he does have experience working on the stage. The Australian filmmaker directed the 2002 Broadway revival of LA BOHEME and was the co-creator and book writer for the London smash hit STRICTLY BALLROOM.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will begin performances on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on June 28, 2019 ahead of a July 25 opening night. Directed by Alex Timbers and featuring choreograph by Sonya Tayeh and a book by Tony-winner John Logan, joining Olivo, Tveit, and Burstein will be Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas, and Robyn Hurder.





