Danny Ball Wins 2026 Australian Theatre Festival NYC New Play Award for LA MALATTIA

Co-Artistic & Executive Directors Mark Barford & Connor Delves have announced Danny Ball as the winner of the 2026 New Play Award for 'La Malattia'. Grace Wilson was named runner-up for 'BOGQUEEN', in what is the 7th edition of the award.

As Winner, Danny Ball will receive a cash prize of $15,000 USD, development work with Co-Artistic Director Mark Barford, a publishing commitment from Playlab Theatre, and be presented as a staged reading as part of the Australian Theatre Festival NYC (conditional upon ability to appropriately cast NY based Australian actors).

An Italian family in rural Australia is torn apart when their son Aurelio forms a relationship with a troubled boy, leading to violence and exile. Years later, Aurelio is missing, the land is failing, and the family are forced to confront the past and the cost of their choices.

Danny Ball is an actor, playwright, screenwriter and acting coach. A NIDA Acting graduate (2016), his theatre credits include work with Malthouse Theatre, Belvoir St Theatre, Ensemble Theatre, Bell Shakespeare, Queensland Theatre, The Old Fitz and La Mama. His debut play The Italians premiered at Belvoir 25a to a sold-out, critically acclaimed season. His play Scab won the ATYP Foundation Commission, and he is currently developing La Malattia through Sydney Theatre Company's Watershed: Writers program.

As Runner-Up, Grace Wilson will receive $5,000 USD.

As Cunnamulla experiences its worst drought, Moddi knows she must act to save her new home. She wants to be Cunnamulla's first drag king, BOGQUEEN, and fundraise for water and supplies. But changing tradition isn't so easy. A community outrages, a drought worsens but nothing will stop the fire inside.

Grace Wilson is an emerging playwright living between Yidinji and Gadigal country. She was the winner of the 2022 Young Playwrights Award, and has been a finalist for the Patrick White Playwrights' Award, Griffin Award, Queensland Premier's Drama Award, QWC's Stageable, shortlisted for the Martin-Lyscirates Prize, Young Playwrights Award 2021, and longlisted for the Griffin Award 2024, ATYP Foundation Commission and Queensland Premier's Drama Award 2026. She is currently completing her MFA in Dramatic Writing at NIDA.

"We are thrilled to celebrate these two exceptional Australian plays as our 2026 Winner and Runner-up. Danny Ball's 'La Malattia' is a haunting and deeply affecting work. Theatrical and Australian. A worthy winner that delivers a powerful punch.

Grace Wilson's 'BOGQUEEN' is a bold and fiercely original play. Set against the harsh realities of drought-stricken rural Australia, it champions identity, resilience and community with hilarious Australian humour throughout.

We are proud to recognise Danny and Grace for their outstanding work, and extend our sincere thanks to Shane & Cathryn Brennan for their continued support of the New Play Award." - Mark Barford & Connor Delves, Co-Artistic & Executive Directors

New Play Award alumni include 2025 Winner 'The Flood' by Dylan Van Den Berg, 2021 winner Lewis Treston's 'Hubris & Humiliation', which has since received a production at the Sydney Theatre Company, receiving stellar reviews and lauded as 'startlingly good' (The Guardian, 5 stars) and 2022 winner Melissa-Kelly Franklin's 'Paradise Lost' which also won the 2024 Jill Blewett Playwright's Award (South Australian Literary Awards).