Danish Queen Margrethe II to Design Sets & Costumes for Tivoli Gardens' 150th Anniversary

Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark will return as a costume and set designer for a new ballet at Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens. This announcement comes following her abdication earlier this year.

The ballet, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “Klods Hans” ("Clumsy Hans"), is set to premiere at the Tivoli Gardens’ Pantomime Theater on June 22, as part of the amusement park’s 150th-anniversary celebrations. Her Majesty has an extensive history of designing at Tivoli having worked on over a dozen productions.

Clumsy Hans, a story published in 1855, explores themes of sincerity through the adventures of three brothers vying for a princess's hand. This production marks another collaboration between Queen Margrethe and the works of Andersen. She began designing for the works of Andersen in 2001.

The return of Queen Margrethe to the artistic realm follows her historic decision to abdicate the throne, a move that surprised the nation and marked the first voluntary abdication in the Danish monarchy in nearly 900 years.

The Tivoli Gardens is a cornerstone of Danish culture and entertainment. Every year since first opening its gates on August 15th, 1843, Tivoli has welcomed guests to experience its unique and ever-changing rides and attractions.

Photo: by Christoffer A. Sandager, courtesy of Tivoli Gardens.