Danielle Brooks To Receive The Breakthrough Performer Award At Hollywood Creative Alliance's Astra Film Awards

The Hollywood Creative Alliance announced today that Danielle Brooks will receive the inaugural Breakthrough Performer Award, which will be presented by a special guest during the ASTRA Film Awards ceremony taking place on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA.

Brooks currently stars in The Color Purple, in which she reprises her iconic role of ‘Sofia' in the Warner Bros. feature film adaptation of the distinguished Broadway musical, directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg. She first played Sofia when she made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning revival of “The Color Purple” musical, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination, a Drama Desk Award, and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She also received a Grammy Award and a Theatre World Award for "Significant Broadway Debut."

“Brooks epitomizes the word ‘breakthrough' with her recent performance as ‘Sofia' in The Color Purple,” said HCA Vice Chair Yong Chavez. “The way Brooks depicts Sofia, a woman who has endured so much physically and emotionally, yet stays so strong, adds a level of gravitas to the film that leaves viewers completely captivated. Brooks has always dedicated herself to her roles in film, TV, and Broadway and brings a versatility to each that is unparalleled. The HCA is thrilled to honor her with this year's Breakthrough Performer Award.”

Most recently, Brooks starred in August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway play “The Piano Lesson” opposite Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington and directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson. For her performance, she earned nominations for a Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Award. She also recently starred in James Gunn's HBO Max and DC spinoff television series “Peacemaker” alongside John Cena, Viola Davis, and a hilarious ensemble cast.

Brooks rose to prominence for her portrayal of “Taystee” on the popular Netflix series “Orange is the New Black”. Other film and television work includes appearing in Netflix's docuseries “A Little Bit Pregnant”; a leading role in Chris Morris' Clemency opposite Alfre Woodard, Wendell Pierce and Aldis Hodge; a leading role in the independent feature All the Little Things We Kill; a leading role in the independent feature; Sadie opposite Melanie Lynskey; a series lead role in the upcoming TBS primetime animated series “Close Enough”; a recurring role on Aziz Ansari's Emmy-winning, Netflix comedy series, “Master of None”; and guest leading roles on HBO's “High Maintenance” and “Girls” Brooks also voiced two characters for Sony's Angry Birds, and previously starred in Oren Moverman's Time Out of Mind and the independent feature, I Dream Too Much, which premiered at SXSW.

Comedian, Writer, and Actor Rick Glassman is set to host the ASTRA Film Awards. Rick is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed Prime Video series As We See It and is currently a series regular on the ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet. Rick hosts the weekly podcast, Take Your Shoes Off, where he has chatted with Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Marc Maron.

In addition to the honorees and host, the organization also revealed its list of presenters for the upcoming ceremony. Talent that is set to present during the show includes:

Aba Arthur (The Color Purple)

Alex Wolff (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place: Day One)

Aml Ameen (Rustin)

Calah Lane (Wonka)

Colman Domingo (Rustin, The Color Purple)

Deon Taylor (The Intruder, Black & Blue)

Dewayne Perkins (The Blackening)

Hiroyuki Sanada (John Wick: Chapter 4)

Jenna Davis (M3GAN)

Josh Peck (Oppenheimer)

Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.)

Layla Mohammadi (The Persian Version)

Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone)

Niousha Noor (The Persian Version)

Peter Facinelli (Twilight)

Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4)

Tom Payne (Imaginary)

Tia Carrere (Lilo and Stitch)

Violet McGraw (M3GAN)

Previously announced honorees for the upcoming ASTRA Film Awards ceremony include:

Abby Ryder Fortson - Star on the Rise Award

Daniel Pemberton - Artisan Achievement Award

Glenn Howerton - Game Changer Award

J.A. Bayona - Filmmaking Achievement Award

Jeffrey Wright - Acting Achievement Award

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Spotlight Award

Willem Dafoe - Excellence in Artistry Award

The 2024 ASTRA Film Awards ceremony will be produced by DIGA Studios and Content.23 Media and will be live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channel on Saturday, January 6, 2024, beginning at 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT. The ceremony will be internationally broadcast in 247 countries and territories thanks to our new partnership with ABS-CBN.

Sponsors for the 2024 event include Beverly Hills Cookies, The Biltmore Los Angeles, Da Vinci Medical, Heineken, Hiktor, Petco Love, Sommsation Wines, and Veronica Tharmalingam. Sommsation Wines will be providing sommelier-curated wine tastings and wine pairings with dinner.

The Hollywood Creative Alliance, commonly called HCA, is a 501 c6 membership-based, not-for-profit organization. Its diverse and inclusive membership includes critics, entertainment journalists, content creators, industry insiders, and creatives with a shared passion for celebrating excellence in film and television. The vision and mission of the HCA is to amplify diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and culture in film and television. HCA believes in creating a culture where representation is a critical component of the evolution of the entertainment industry. Throughout the year, our members will have the opportunity to be highlighted through various committees, events, award shows, and new projects.

For more information, please visit HollywoodCreative.org.