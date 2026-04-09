Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser And Emiko Dunn To Lead Link Up Concerts At Carnegie Hall

Carnegie Hall will present its Link Up concerts from May 18 through May 20, 2026 in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage, featuring more than 11,000 students from across the New York City area. The performances are part of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI) education program, which connects classroom learning with live performance experiences.

Students in grades 3–5 will participate in the concerts from their seats, singing, playing instruments, and moving along with a professional orchestra. The program, titled Link Up: The Orchestra Sings, explores the elements of melody and culminates in these live performances following year-long classroom study.

The concerts will be conducted by Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser and hosted by teen Broadway actress Emiko Dunn. The Link Up Orchestra will include fellows and alumni of Ensemble Connect and Carnegie Hall’s National Youth Orchestra of the USA and NYO2, along with guest performers and educators. Students from The Equity Project Charter School, PS 14Q, and Success Academy Prospect Heights will also perform onstage.

The program will feature works by composers including Beethoven, Dvořák, Stravinsky, Valerie Coleman, Reena Esmail, Thomas Cabaniss, and Jim Papoulis.

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Monday, May 18 at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Tuesday, May 19 at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, May 20 at 10:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

LINK UP

Link Up Orchestra

Daniel Bartholomew-Poyser, Conductor

Emiko Dunn, Host

Shanna Lesniak-Whitney, Vocals

Tali Rubinstein, Recorder

Charlie Ray, Dancer and Assistant Stage Director

Navatman Dance, Guest Dance Ensemble

Students from The Equity Project Charter School, PS 14Q, and Success Academy Prospect Heights

Bruna Novais, Student Captain and Understudy

Melissa Rae Mahon, Stage Director

Dan Scully, Visuals Designer

Stacey Boggs, Lighting Designer

Program includes:

Thomas Cabaniss, “Come to Play”

Beethoven, “Ode to Joy” from Symphony No. 9

Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Reena Esmail, “Ram Tori Maya”

Stravinsky, Finale from The Firebird Suite

Jim Papoulis, “Oye”

Valerie Coleman, “Umoja”

ABOUT LINK UP

Link Up is the longest-running education program of Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, offering year-long curricula that teach students to sing and play instruments before participating in live performances with professional orchestras. The program reaches more than 300,000 students and teachers worldwide through partnerships with nearly 120 orchestras.