Dance/NYC Opens Applications for Dance Advancement Fund 5th Cycle

Dance/NYC is launching the fifth iteration of the Dance Advancement Fund, a regranting and professional development program designed to support small-budget dance makers in the New York City metropolitan area. Made possible by the generous support of the Howard Gilman Foundation and the Ford Foundation, the Dance Advancement Fund aims to address inequities in how resources are distributed across the dance field and to help build a more sustainable future for dance.

As Dance/NYC launches the fifth iteration of the program, it will award $650,000 over the grant period to up to 25 dance-making organizations and groups. Those selected will receive general operating support over a two-year period, with grants ranging from $6,000 to $40,000 awarded annually, along with ongoing professional development. The award period is September 1, 2026-August 31, 2028.

The upcoming application cycle will open on April 15, 2026, and will follow a two-part application process:

Expressions of Interest (EOI) are due on June 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Applicants selected through the EOI process will be invited to submit a full application, which will be open from June 30, 2026, through August 4, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Grantees of the previous (2024-2026) iteration of the program will not be required to respond to the EOI and will automatically be invited to the next tier of the application process.

Dance/NYC established the Dance Advancement Fund in 2017 to address long-standing inequities in the dance ecosystem, particularly for smaller-budget dance makers who make up a significant portion of the field yet often have limited access to funding and support. Since its launch, the program has been a critical investment in dance makers whose work sustains the region's cultural life.

As of 2026, the Dance Advancement Fund has provided over $2.25 million in general operating support to 112 unique small and medium-sized dance-making organizations across four grant cycles. The fifth iteration continues and deepens that work.

This next phase of the program reflects Dance/NYC's ongoing learning and dialogue with current and past grantees, field partners, Dance/NYC task forces and committees, ongoing research, and current events impacting the field. Dance/NYC is also collaborating with Niya Nicholson, a celebrated executive arts leader dedicated to championing opportunity access, building impactful businesses, and advancing creative careers.

Dance/NYC remains committed to helping ensure that applicants have access to the tools, information, and support needed to engage fully in the application process. Available resources will include:

A live webinar detailing how to complete both the expression of interest and full application forms, and answering questions on May 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Virtual one-on-one technical assistance sessions via phone (voice-only), dictation, or Zoom in English, for 30 minutes each. Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Four (4) recorded professional development sessions covering running a dance entity, financial planning, fundraising strategy, and creating accessible work samples

More information about eligibility, application materials, and support resources can be found at Dance.NYC/DAF5.