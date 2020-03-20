Dance/NYC Launches Digital Symposium
Dance/NYC has announced digital sessions for this year's 2020 Symposium. Sessions will take place via facebook live and zoom and include an array of artists and business experts addressing the needs of dance workers and organizations in this unprecedented moment for our community. For the most up-to-date program, speaker and session information, please visit Dance.NYC.
When:
Saturday, March 21, 2020, 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Where:
Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/DanceNYCorg/
Sessions are free and open to the public, no ticket required.
Accessibility Features:
Sessions will include live closed-captioning and ASL interpretation.
TUNE IN HERE
Schedule
Opening Remarks
9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Remarks, Land Acknowledgement, and
State of the Dance Field Address by Dance/NYC
Keynote: Solidarity, Power and Resonance
Indigenous led measures of culture shift in performance and potentiality
10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Featured Speakers:
- Emily Johnson, First Nations Dialogues, Director, Choreographer, Curator
- Jackson Polys, Multi-disciplinary Artist
- Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director, Dance/NYC
- Ali-Rosa Salas, Director of Programming, Abrons Arts Center
Building a Disability Politic to Dismantle Racism
12 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Featured Speaker:
Dustin Gibson, Co-Founder, Disability Advocates for Rights and Transition, Founding Member, Harriet Tubman Collective
Emergency Response and Preparedness
for Dance Organizations and Independent Artists
2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
As members of the dance workforce navigate their livelihoods and operations in response to COVID-19, Dance/NYC has convened a team of experts to speak to the pressing concerns of the community. This session will provide insight on legal implications, labor rights, financial strategy, remote work tips, advocacy for disabled and immigrant artists, and mental health resources.
Featured Speakers:
- Clarissa Soto Josephs, Associate Director, Pentacle, Inc.
- Courtney Harge, External Relations Specialist, Fractured Atlas
- Jaime Benson, Digital Marketing Consultant & Public Speaker
- Julian Schubach, Partner, ODI Financial
- Merlyne Jean-Louis, Esq, Business & Entertainment Attorney, Jean-Louis Law, P.C.
- Talila A. Lewis, Intersectional Community Lawyer & Consultant, Founder of Harriet Tubman Collective
Keynote: Moving From Surviving to Thriving
A Dance Field in Transformation and 21st Century Infrastructure for Dance Making
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Featured Speakers:
- Professor Brenda Dixon Gottschild, Prof. Emerita, Temple University (moderator)
- Chrybaby Cozie, Litefeet Founder
- Paloma McGregor, Director and Founder of Angela's Pulse
- Laurel Lawson, Performer of Kinetic Light
- Katy Pyle, Artistic Director, Ballez
