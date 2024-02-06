Dance Theatre of Harlem Returns to New York City Center in April

 The globally celebrated Dance Theatre of Harlem is set to return to New York City Center for its annual Vision Gala and homecoming season, celebrating its continued audacious vision for the world of classical dance. The inspiring season ushers in the next generation of legendary founder Arthur Mitchell’s vision, honoring his indelible legacy on what would be his 90th birthday. The season’s celebrations are two-fold, also marking former Resident Choreographer and DTH School Director Robert Garland’s first home season leading the company as Artistic Director. With audience favorites and new repertory works alike, the Dance Theatre of Harlem season at City Center simultaneously salutes its storied past while boldly embarking on new beginnings to carry the company further into its second half century of ballet.

Dance Theatre of Harlem continues to make its mark on dance history well into its sixth decade, performing its first New York home season under the keen vision of Robert Garland—only the company’s third Artistic Director since its founding in 1969. Appointed as DTH’s first ever Resident Choreographer by founder Arthur Mitchell, Mr. Garland officially took the reins from founding company member and Artistic Director Emerita Virginia Johnson in July 2023. With a deeply-rooted history and dedication to DTH, from his tenure as principal dancer to choreographer, instructor and beyond, Mr. Garland uses his mastery of the form to lead the 18-member company ever toward empowerment through the arts for all.

Continually inspired by Arthur Mitchell and his powerful vision for classical dance, Dance Theatre of Harlem celebrates Mr. Mitchell’s 90th birthday with its 2024 Vision Gala Performance and subsequent dinner and dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Each year, the company honors luminaries in the dance world who uphold Mr. Mitchell’s once-radical work. This year, DTH will present its Arthur Mitchell Vision Award to President of The Misty Copeland Foundation and American Ballet Theatre Principal Dancer Misty Copeland, who shattered barriers and made dance history as the prestigious company’s first African American female Principal Dancer. This year’s Virtuoso Award will be bestowed upon civic leaders and philanthropists Terri Prettyman Bowles and Alvin Bowles.

With a forward-thinking repertoire that showcases the immense power and talent of its dancers, Dance Theatre of Harlem is poised to shine in a collection of classic and innovative contemporary works across three performances. Robert Garland’s impact on the company as its former Resident Choreographer continues to ripple throughout its programming this season, featuring his Nyman String Quartet No. 2, New Bach, and the return of Return, set to a soundtrack of James Brown and Aretha Franklin hits. Tapping into its classical training, DTH will also present the company premiere of George Balanchine’s Pas de Dix at each of the three City Center performances. Back by popular demand, William Forsythe’s Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) quickly returns to the DTH repertoire following its New York premiere in the company’s 2023 homecoming season. Rounding out the program this year is another New York premiere, Take Me With You, from Polish dancer and choreographer Robert Bondara set to music by Radiohead. Each evening of performances solidifies Dance Theatre of Harlem’s place in dance history as a trailblazing organization that continually delivers excellence at home in New York and around the world.

Dance Theatre of Harlem’s 2024 New York City Center Programming

THURSDAY, APRIL 11 at 7:30PM
Nyman String Quartet No. 2 — Robert Garland
Pas de Dix (Company Premiere) — George Balanchine
Take Me With You (NY Premiere) — Robert Bondara
Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) — William Forsythe

FRIDAY, APRIL 12 at 6:30PM
2024 Vision Gala
Program details to be announced

2024 Vision Gala Dinner and Dancing at the Ziegfeld Ballroom follow the performance. Tickets start at $1500. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290496®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.DanceTheatreOfHarlem.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/vision-gala/ or email info@dwightjohnsondesign.com.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13 at 7:30PM
Return — Robert Garland
Pas de Dix (Company Premiere) — George Balanchine
Take Me With You (NY Premiere) — Robert Bondara
Blake Works IV (The Barre Project) — William Forsythe

SUNDAY, APRIL 14 at 3PM
New Bach — Robert Garland
Pas de Dix (Company Premiere) — George Balanchine
Take Me With You (NY Premiere) — Robert Bondara
Nyman String Quartet No. 2 — Robert Garland




