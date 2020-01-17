Dan DeLuca, Nicholas Podany, Keri Rene Fuller and More Will Perform at 54 SINGS HARRY STYLES at Feinstein's/54 Below
FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings Harry Styles on February 22nd, 2020 at 11:30pm. Get ready for an unforgettable celebration of one of the music industry's fastest-rising stars with some of Broadway's hottest stars from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Newsies, Mean Girls, Anastasia, and more!
Fresh off of his newly-released record-breaking album "Fine Line," the music of chart-topping artist Harry Styles comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Sign of the Times," and "Kiwi" to "Adore You" and "Treat People With Kindness," join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Harry Styles.
The cast includes Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Keri Rene Fuller (Cats, Waitress) Stephen Brower (Anastasia, An American in Paris), Roman Wellington Banks (Dear Evan Hansen), Nkeki Obi-Melekwe (Tina, Alice by Heart), Audrey Cardwell (Falsettos, Bright Star), Anthony Chatmon II (Hadestown, Be More Chill), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Jake Swain (Mean Girls), Charissa Hogeland (Frozen, Heathers), Mili Diaz (Wicked), Emily Schultheis (Almost Famous, Wicked), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), and more to be announced.
Linnae Medeiros (54 Sings ABBA) produces and directs, and Jacob Fjeldheim (54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy) provides musical direction.
54 Sings Harry Styles plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 22nd at 11:30pm. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
