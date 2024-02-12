Damon Daunno and Taylor Iman Jones to Lead THE LONELY FEW at MCC Theater

MCC Theater will present the New York Premiere of The Lonely Few, a new rock musical with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), a book by Rachel Bonds (Jonah, Sundown, Yellow Moon), and direction by Trip Cullman (MCC’s Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) and Ellenore Scott (Titanique).



The Lonely Few will begin performances on April 26, 2024 with an opening night set for May 20 and a limited engagement through June 2, 2024 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.



The cast of The Lonely Few will include Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (The Rose Tattoo), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem).



The Lonely Few will feature scenic design by Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume design by Samantha C. Jones, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Jonathan Dean and Mike Tracey, orchestrations by Zoe Sarnak and Bryan Perri and arrangements by Sarnak. Perri is the Music Supervisor, Myrna Conn is the Music Director, and Tomoko Akaboshi is the Music Coordinator. Keyboard Programming is by Randy Cohen Keyboards and Guitar Programming is by Dillon Kondor. Bess Marie Glorioso is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by Beth Lipari, CSA , Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

and The Telsey Office.



Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.



Originally commissioned and produced by Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles.



The performance schedule for The Lonely Few as follows: Tuesdays-Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm & 7pm.



Exceptions: there will be no performance on April 27 at 2pm. The Friday April 26 and May 3 & 10 performances will be at 8pm. There will be at 2pm performance on Thursday May 16. The Saturday May 18 performances will be at 4pm & 9pm.



MCC will also offer audience conversations after the Tuesday April 30 and May 22 performances. A talkback with the creative team will follow the performance on Thursday May 23. An open caption performance will be held on Wednesday May 29.



Priority access tickets to The Lonely Few for patrons will go on sale February 21 at noon ET. Priority access for Subscribers will begin February 22 at noon. General on sale will begin on March 7 at noon ET. Tickets are available at mcc.theater/thelonelyfew.

