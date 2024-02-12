Damon Daunno and Taylor Iman Jones to Lead THE LONELY FEW at MCC Theater

The Lonely Few will begin performances on April 26, 2024, and will run through June 2, 2024 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.

By: Feb. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser With Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & Mor Photo 1 Video: Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Boy George Takes His First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway
Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Ariana Madix as Roxie Hart in CHICAGO
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 4 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Damon Daunno and Taylor Iman Jones to Lead THE LONELY FEW at MCC Theater

MCC Theater will present the New York Premiere of The Lonely Few, a new rock musical with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing, Galileo), a book by Rachel Bonds (Jonah, Sundown, Yellow Moon), and direction by Trip Cullman (MCC’s Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) and Ellenore Scott (Titanique).
 
The Lonely Few will begin performances on April 26, 2024 with an opening night set for May 20 and a limited engagement through June 2, 2024 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater.
 
The cast of The Lonely Few will include Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Peter Mark Kendall (The Rose Tattoo), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Helen J. Shen (Teeth), and Thomas Silcott (Becky Nurse of Salem).
 
The Lonely Few will feature scenic design by Sibyl Wickersheimer, costume design by Samantha C. Jones, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Jonathan Dean and Mike Tracey, orchestrations by Zoe Sarnak and Bryan Perri and arrangements by Sarnak. Perri is the Music Supervisor, Myrna Conn is the Music Director, and Tomoko Akaboshi is the Music Coordinator. Keyboard Programming is by Randy Cohen Keyboards and Guitar Programming is by Dillon Kondor. Bess Marie Glorioso is the Production Stage Manager and casting is by Beth Lipari, CSA , Phyllis Schuringa, CSA
and The Telsey Office.
 
Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back. 
 
Originally commissioned and produced by Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles.
 
 The performance schedule for The Lonely Few as follows: Tuesdays-Fridays at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm & 7pm.
 
Exceptions: there will be no performance on April 27 at 2pm. The Friday April 26 and May 3 & 10 performances will be at 8pm. There will be at 2pm performance on Thursday May 16. The Saturday May 18 performances will be at 4pm & 9pm.
 
MCC will also offer audience conversations after the Tuesday April 30 and May 22 performances. A talkback with the creative team will follow the performance on Thursday May 23. An open caption performance will be held on Wednesday May 29.
 
Priority access tickets to The Lonely Few for patrons will go on sale February 21 at noon ET. Priority access for Subscribers will begin February 22 at noon. General on sale will begin on March 7 at noon ET. Tickets are available at mcc.theater/thelonelyfew.
 




RELATED STORIES

1
Ralph Fiennes Calls For Limited Trigger Warnings In Theatres Photo
Ralph Fiennes Calls For Limited Trigger Warnings In Theatres

Ralph Fiennes has voiced his opposition to the use of trigger warnings in theatres, advocating for audiences to experience the full impact of the production without prior alerts to potentially disturbing content.

2
Huey Lewis Will Open the Box Office at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL With Valentines Day Tick Photo
Huey Lewis Will Open the Box Office at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL With Valentine's Day Ticket Discounts

Grammy® Award winner and rock and roll icon, Huey Lewis will appear live in person on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14 at 12:30pm at the James Earl Jones Theatre, as he celebrates the box office opening of The Heart of Rock and Roll.

3
Broadway Buying Guide: February 12, 2024- Get Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE!, SWEENEY TODD, and Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: February 12, 2024- Get Tickets to MOULIN ROUGE!, SWEENEY TODD, and More

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, February 12, 2024.

4
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Photo
Video: Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser

Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Marvel's new feature, Deadpool & Wolverine. Following his Tony-nominated Broadway run in the Music Man, Jackman announced that he would be returning to the role for Ryan Reynolds' new installment in the series. Watch the video now!

More Hot Stories For You

Jinkx Monsoon Will Return to CHICAGO in JuneJinkx Monsoon Will Return to CHICAGO in June
Video: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Takes Final Bows; Producers and Cast Members Give SpeechesVideo: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Takes Final Bows; Producers and Cast Members Give Speeches
Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Michael Ball, and Bradley Jaden Will Lead LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World TourAlfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, Michael Ball, and Bradley Jaden Will Lead LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour
Videos: Scott Alan Returns to Birdland With Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, and More!Videos: Scott Alan Returns to Birdland With Christiane Noll, Robin de Jesus, and More!

Videos

Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in the New DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Teaser
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser Video
Watch the First WICKED Movie Musical Teaser
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central A SIGN OF THE TIMES
MOULIN ROUGE!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central TICKET DISCOUNTS
SWEENEY TODD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You