DVR Alert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Appear on Tonight's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

This just in! Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on tonight's episode of Saturday Night Live!

Howard Sherman took to Twitter today to spread the word that Miranda will be in the opening sketch. The information was shared on Facebook by Miranda's mother, Luz.

SNL airs tonight at 11:30pm on NBC.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You