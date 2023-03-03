Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DOVER A Tragic Tale Of Love And Power Games By Matthew Gasda Returns For One Night Only!

"Dover" plays one night only, March 9th at Beckett's Secret Theatre, 432 Hudson St in Manhattan.

Mar. 03, 2023  

"Dover" is a play of drama, conflict, and moral quandaries in the latest piece by the brilliant Matthew Gasda of Dimes Square the play fame. With "Dover", Gasda takes the audience on a gripping journey through the hypocrisies and follies of love, exploring the darker side of relationships and power dynamics in a way that will leave you breathless.

At just sixty-five minutes long, "Dover" is a proper tragedy that marks a significant departure from Gasda's previous work. The play introduces us to Anna, an esteemed arthouse filmmaker with a biographer who dictates her life and artistic decisions. Through a series of interviews, we witness Anna's transformation from a boisterous and endearing artist to a changed woman, hunched over and afraid, facing the flirtatious and morally weak persona of her biographer, Eric, played brilliantly by George Olesky.

As Gasda alludes to King Lear's reference to Gloucester, who has had his eyes gouged out, we see Anna's struggle to navigate the complex power dynamics at play in her relationship with Eric. The critics rave about her greatest film, "Dover", but what does it take to achieve such success in the cutthroat world of arthouse filmmaking?

But "Dover" is not just a story about Anna and Eric. The heart of the play is Anna's trouble daughter "Charlotte", played by the up-and-coming actress Izabel Mar, who appears in the new film Showing Up by Kelly Reichardt. Charlotte and Anna strive to connect and experience love for one another, a lofty goal that can only end in tragedy.

"Dover" plays one night only, March 9th at Beckett's Secret Theatre, 432 Hudson St in Manhattan.




