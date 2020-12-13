DOS DIVAS Returns With DOS DIVAS: UNPLUGGED, A Virtual Concert To Benefit The WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Sarah Anne Fernandez and Lauren Baez, the ladies behind Dos Divas, have yet again joined forces and return to the stage - this time virtually in a concert to benefit the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund. While the first Dos Divas concert seamlessly blended songs of Golden Age of Musical Theatre and pop hits of the 21st Century, Dos Divas: Unplugged will instead feature acoustic versions of popular songs made famous by Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, and more.

The divas will be joined by Tiger Darrow on Cello and LOVE I.E.D on Guitar, as well as Fernandez herself on Piano. The concert will stream live on YouTube on Friday, December 18th at 8 PM EST. Donations to the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund can be made once the link goes live, and will continue throughout the evening.

Sarah Anne Fernandez is a NY based actor, singer & dancer. She was most recently seen flying across the country by broom as the Elphaba u/s on the Broadway National Tour of Wicked, marking her as one of the youngest girls to don the green paint and witch hat in the show's history. In her time at Wicked she was met with rave reviews by critics across the country for her take on the Wicked Witch, who claimed that her "commanding presence" and "jaw-dropping voice" were "the show's unmitigated highlight" (Portland Mercury). Sarah is a proud 2018 graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, holding a BFA in Drama. In her time at NYU she was fortunate enough to play many leading roles, such as Nina Rosario in In the Heights (dir. Melissa Maxwell), Jeanie in HAIR (dir. Peter Flynn), Laura in Swing! (dir. Dell Howlett) & Gloria Taylor in the world premiere workshop of the new musical, Danny and the Rocket (dir. Kent Nicholson). Other Selected NY Credits Include: Pop Punk High (Off-Broadway), The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Neon Coven Theater Company), The Congresswomen (Ducdame Ensemble), The Rave Revue (Prospect Theater Company) & Suburban Nightmare (Insomnium Theater Company). She has also appeared in many concerts at some of NYC's most prestigious venues, including: Radio City Music Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, Joe's Pub at The Public, The New York Times Center, The National Opera Center of America, The Duplex, The Metropolitan Room, and many others. For more information, visit her website at www.sarahannefernandez.com, or follow her Instagram and Twitter @sarahannee17.

Lauren Baez aka "Elle" Baez is an Actor, Singer/Songwriter, Model and Body Positive Activist native to New York. Off Broadway/NYC: Ybor City (Player's Club) and The Great Cat Massacre (St. Luke's Theatre). Regional: Berkshire Theatre Group's The Skin of Our Teeth & The Petrified Forest (Dir. David Auburn) and Priscilla Beach Theatre's West Side Story. She is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Art New Studio on Broadway with a BFA in Drama. While studying she performed in Kiss Me Kate (Lilli/Kate) dir. by Kyle Fabel, In the Heights (Daniela) dir. by Melissa Maxwell, and Seussical (Sour Kangaroo) dir. by Brian Hill. Lauren made her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in "Dos Divas" and performed alongside Eden Espinosa (Wicked, RENT, Brooklyn: The Musical) and starred as "Rosa" in the new musical WTF IS GOING ON? by Zach Spound. Lauren has performed on several NYC stages including: the Minskoff Theatre (Broadway in South Africa), Radio City Music Hall (Tisch Salute), Jazz @ Lincoln Center (50th Annual NYU Tisch Gala), and New World Stages (Broadway Broadcast Hope). As recording artist "Elle Baez", her soulful pop music has been featured in major indie outlets- Hype Magazine, LeFutureWave and Buzz Music. Her new single "Paint Me" is a body positive anthem and she recreates the famous "drawing scene" from the James Cameron film "Titanic" in her music video. She uses her platform to promote body positivity and is a co-founder of the "Curvy Artists Collective" (@curvyartistscollective). Her music is available on all major streaming platforms. Lauren is a proud Puerto Rican & Dominican woman who is passionate about Latinx representation in the industry and is a proud "Dos Diva"! http://www.laurenbaez.com http://www.ellebaez.com