DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK Season Two Begins Streaming Today

Doris Dear is back with season 2 of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", the hit 6-part lifestyle series on Broadway On Demand premiering with episode 1, this Friday, April 30th at 3pm from DeForest Theatricals!

Doris Dear, "America's Perfect Housewife", brings back her hit show full of stories, recipes and interviews to Season 2, streaming on Broadway On Demand starting this Friday April 30th. Stop by and spend an entertaining, informative half hour in the Rumpus Room with "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" ... you never know who might knock on her door!

This season Doris Dear will have Broadway Tony Award winning guests along with theater royalty and chart-topping musicians in the Rumpus Room.

Experience the Rumpus Room like never before- with its chic retro vibe, history and culture - all brought to you by 'America's Perfect Housewife'. Doris Dear, a multiple award-winning singer, storyteller and TV host, loves sharing stories of growing up with her parents, Taffy and Duke, and her sister Nancy, in Staten Island, NY. Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room to hear some fun stories, and this season Doris will be reading excerpts from a hilarious 1960's book on beauty and femininity that you just have to hear to believe! Find out the "secrets of the stars" and laugh as she sips on cocktails based on some fab old Hollywood celebrities!

Doris Dear will be sitting down on the couch with some of her best friends including Broadway Tony Award winning costume designer, Gregg Barnes, Broadway award winning actress and producer, Jana Robbins, Broadway/TV and film royalty Grover Dale, Chart topping composer Blake Allen, award winning Broadway and film actress Anita Gillette and Broadway award winning actor and singer T. Oliver Reid! These fab friends take us backstage to some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Join in with Season 2 of this fun half hour program, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand, starting THIS FRIDAY, April 30th at 3pm EST.

In conjunction with the new season 2 release of the series, the shows award winning writer & composer, Blake Allen and producer, DeForest Theatricals, have released the album " Doris Dear's Gurl Talk"! This fab album contains the marvy opening title's theme song, along with some retro fab sounds used throughout the show! Now you too can shake up a cocktail with pure retro Doris Dear background music! So, head over to here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/blakeallen/doris-dears-gurl-talk-original-television-soundtrack and download off your fav music streaming platform!

Check out www.dorisdear.com for more information.