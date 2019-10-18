DERAILED: A New Musical Holds First New York Reading

Derailed is a new musical about human connection at its rawest. Everyone has a story, yet we learn so little about those we pass every day. This musical asks "How Did We Get Here?" and explores what happens when we are forced to look past generational, cultural and economic divides, only to discover that we are more alike than different. Stand clear of the closing doors--it could change the way you think.

An invitation-only staged reading of the new musical Derailed will be held on October 21st at The Dramatist Guilds' Mary Rodgers Room in Manhattan.

The reading will be directed by Christine O'Grady (HAIR, The Hello Girls) with music direction by Lilli Wosk (Waitress, HAIR). The ensemble cast will feature Andrew Mayer (Natasha Pierre), Scott Wakefield (Hands On A Hardbody), Jennifer Blood (Violet, Matilda), Aleque Reid (HAIR, Really Really), Angela Travino (South Pacific, national tour), Chelsea Zeno (Priscilla...national tour), Michael Hunsaker (Ragtime, national tour), Kurt Hellerich (The Theory of Relativity, regional), Tyla Collier (Sistas: The Musical Off-Broadway), Rodolfo Soto (In the Heights, regional), McKenna Christine Poe (Hairspray, regional), Yasemin Atesnak, Rafael Rodriguez.

Derailed has a book by John Moauro, Griffin Parsons, and Alana Rader with music and lyrics by Nashville-based songwriters Justin Halpin (Grey's Anatomy, Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars) and Jeffrey James (The Voice, Shameless, Criminal Minds).

For reservations, please email Derailedmusical@gmail.com. Follow us: @derailedmusical on instagram and Facebook.





