DEATH BECOMES HER Finishes Rehearsals Prior to Chicago Run

Death Becomes Her has shared a photo of the company on the final day of rehearsals prior to the Chicago run!

The world-premiere Chicago production of the new musical comedy, DEATH BECOMES HER, starring Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty as “Madeline Ashton,” Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as “Helen Sharp," Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville, and Michelle Williams as Viola Van Horn will play at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre from April 30 – June 2, 2024.

The cast also includes Marija Abney, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Diana Vaden, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Ericka Hunter Yang, and Warren Yang. Beau Harmon, Johanna Moise, Amy Quanbeck, and Zach Williams are Swings.

See the photo here:

DEATH BECOMES HER features an original score by Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, a book by Marco Pennette, and music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. DEATH BECOMES HER will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.