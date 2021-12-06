DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, MOULIN ROUGE!, and More Set For Free Hudson Yards Concerts

The Shows Go On at Hudson Yards is a free Broadway concert series that kicked off last month. The performances will continue through the holiday season with two more concerts set for this week, and next.

On December 6, check out a lineup that features Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Trevor, and TINA-The Tina Turner Musical. Then, on December 13, you can catch Moulin Rouge, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Girl From The North Country.

Performances will take place from 5pm-6pm at The Stage, Level 4 at Hudson Yards.

To reserve your spot for the upcoming performances, visit https://www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com/events/broadway-performances.