DAWN TILL DUSK Returns To New York For One-Night-Only

The award-winning creative team behind the live music and dance show, "Dawn till Dusk" by Diina Tamm & Valev Laube, has announced its much-anticipated return to New York City.

After its premiere in NYC in 2022 the show is coming back home to the New York Estonian House for one night only on Saturday, March 23, 2024. This unique multidisciplinary performance fuses dance with musical interpretations of Estonian mythology, folk music, and dance, enriched by old archive recordings dating back to the early 20th century.

The performance invites audiences on a journey through the Estonian folk calendar, vividly bringing to life mystic rituals and folklore tunes that have sculpted the cultural identity of Estonia.

Directed by the Estonian-born talents Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, "Dawn till Dusk" delves deep into the soul of Estonian culture, showcasing traditions that, although not celebrated daily, continue to weave through the cultural legacy and evolution of the Estonian people.

Doors open at 5 PM with an option to enjoy Estonian beers and cocktails at the Estonian House's bar and atmospheric music performance by a Finnish-born singer-songwriter Petra Jasmiina.

The performance is set to begin at 6 PM, promising an immersive experience that lasts about an hour. Attendees are encouraged to find their seats early, as all seating is available on a "first come, first served" basis. A meet and greet session with the cast and creators will follow the performance downstairs, providing fans with the opportunity to interact with the brilliant minds behind this captivating show.

The stellar cast includes Diina Tamm (Producer, Director, Choreographer, Dancer), Valev Laube (Musical Director, Composer, Musician), along with artists such as Victoria Tucker-Vikström (Dancer), Charlie Rauh (Musician), Justin Henry (Dancer), Joe Tucker-Vikström (Musician), and Jamal Shuriah (Dancer).

"Dawn till Dusk" transcends language barriers, appealing to both English and Estonian-speaking audiences of all ages. This one-night-only event is a rare opportunity to experience the enchantment of Estonian culture through the universal language of music and dance.