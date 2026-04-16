Czech Center NY Will Present NYC Debut of STŘEŠOVICKÁ KRAMLE at Bohemian National Hall

Czech Center NY will present the NYC debut of Střešovická Kramle at Bohemian National Hall, 321 E 73rd Street on Thursday, May 28 at 8:00 PM. The show is free with advance registration.

Střešovická Kramle is a Prague-based music and art collective, rooted in the same Czech underground rock tradition as The Plastic People of The Universe, Psí vojáci, and Půlnoc. Operating at the edges of genre-sometimes, half-ironically, Střešovická Kramle's sound is described as noise hardcore, post-underground, punk, or witch techno. The group assembles nine musicians and visual artists in a fluid, interdisciplinary formation. They will be joined by opening act Simon Deschamps and Club Ecology.

Often appearing in gallery contexts, Střešovická Kramle's shows take the form of open, evolving music-performance situations that blur the boundary between concert, installation, and happening. While capturing the playful, absurdist spirit of the Czech underground tradition - echoing such bands as The Plastic People of the Universe - the group operates in a distinctly contemporary and self-defined space.

Střešovická Kramle (pronounced Stresh-o-vits-ka Kram-leh) first emerged in Prague in the mid-1980s under the late communist regime, performing at punk shows and alternative venues. Their early activity culminated in the 1986 demo Piloti. Since then, with periods of transformation and pause, the group has evolved into an eclectic music-performance collective, and released two albums: After the Wedding (2017) and 9 Lotuses (2023). They perform regularly in Czechia and internationally, including in London, Berlin, and Vienna. The group takes its name from Czech slang - vzít kramle suggests a quick exit - while Střešovice is the Prague neighborhood where founder Václav Girsa grew up.

Střešovická Kramle's New York debut takes place as part of the Offbeat Bohemia series and is accompanied by an exhibition at the Czech Center gallery. Opening act Simon Deschamps and Club Ecology is a New York-based trio creating experimental, ambient, and audiovisual performances. The event takes place at the historic Bohemian National Hall, a five story Neo-Renaissance Upper East Side gem that's served as a social and cultural hub for Czech-Americans in New York since its construction in 1897. This event is free with advance registration.

Střešovická Kramle includes Václav Girsa - lead vocals, guitar, Radomír Albl - lead guitar, Ladislav Kouba - guitar, Tom Kotík - bass, Tereza Špinková - cello, Daniel Vlček - synths, keyboards, backing vocals, Michal Mariášek - piano, keyboards, Tomáš Hrůza - drums, gong, pad, timpani, and Brian Tyler Noble - drums, gong, pad, timpani

Photo Credit: Jan Ságl