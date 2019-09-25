Cynthia Nixon, Daphne Rubin-Vega Will Star in THE KING LEAR PROJECT Reading

Theater of War Productions will present The King Lear Project featuring Cynthia Nixon and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, along with Daphne Rubin-Vega, Chinasa Ogbuagu, Chinaza Uche, and Marjolaine Goldsmith. Organized in collaboration with SAGE , the world's largest organization dedicated to serving and caring for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender older people, this special event will be exclusively presented to members of the SAGE community.



Adapted and facilitated by Theater of War Productions' Co-Founder and Artistic Director Bryan Doerries, The King Lear Project is designed to catalyze discussions that address challenges of aging, dementia, elder abuse, and senior caregiving. The discussion at the Edie Windsor SAGE Senior Center will also address the specific challenges faced by the LGBT elder community.



The King Lear Project presents dramatic readings of scenes from Shakespeare's play to engage audiences in critical discussions on elder care, dementia, and elder abuse. Theater of War Productions, a social-impact theater company, uses seminal plays to provide an entry point into difficult conversations about public health and social issues. Created with an audience of caregivers and older adults in mind, this project will present scenes from King Lear to spark dynamic discussions designed to break down the isolation that can accompany aging and caregiving, through a deeper understanding of complex family and caregiver dynamics.



The King Lear Project is made possible by the generous support of the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), and the Weissman Foundation, in partnership with Brooklyn Public Library.



WHEN: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 6:30- 8:30 pm



WHERE: Edie Windsor SAGE Senior Center - 305 7th Avenue (Between 27th and 28th Streets) New York, NY



WHO:

Cynthia Nixon as King Lear

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams as the Fool

With: Daphne Rubin-Vega, Chinasa Ogbuagu, Chinaza Uche, and Marjolaine Goldsmith

Since its founding in 2009, Theater of War Productions has facilitated events for over 150,000 people, presenting over 20 different tailored programs targeted to diverse communities across the globe. The company works with professional actors to present dramatic readings of seminal plays-from classical Greek tragedies to modern works-to provide a framework for engaging communities in challenging dialogues about human suffering.



The company uses a combination of theater and guided public dialogue to help communities address pressing public health and social issues such as combat-related psychological injury, suicide, end-of-life care, police/community relations, prison reform, gun violence, political violence, natural and manmade disaster, domestic violence, substance abuse, and addiction. Theater of War Productions was co-founded by Bryan Doerries and Phyllis Kaufman, who served as producing director from 2009 to 2016. Doerries currently serves as the company's artistic director. For more information, visit: theaterofwar.com



SAGE is the world's largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) older people. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBT older people and their caregivers. SAGE also advocates for public policy changes that address the needs of LGBT elders, provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBT community organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and cultural competency training through SAGECare. With staff located across the country, SAGE also coordinates SAGENet, a growing network of affiliates in the United States. Learn more at sageusa.org.



The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) is one of the world's leading private, international philanthropic organizations, making grants in the areas of arts and culture, education, health and sports, and social welfare. Since 1996, the Foundation has committed more than $2.8 billion, through more than 4,500 grants to nonprofit organizations in 124 nations around the world.



SNF funds organizations and projects worldwide that aim to achieve a broad, lasting and positive impact for society at large, and exhibit strong leadership and sound management. The Foundation also supports projects that facilitate the formation of public-private partnerships as an effective means for serving public welfare.



The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund is a New York City-based foundation that strives to improve access and opportunity for all New Yorkers and foster healthy and vibrant communities. Founded in 2007 by philanthropist Laurie M. Tisch, the Illumination Fund plays an active role in supporting innovative approaches across a range of issues - ensuring that arts and arts education are accessible to all, increasing access to healthy food, promoting civic service, and supporting economic opportunity.

